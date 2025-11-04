bet365 Champions League Money Back Offer - £10 back in free bets on losing bet builders for Tuesday's Games

How to claim bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer

Head to bet365 using this link. Add a Bet Builder with two or more selections and combined odds of at least 1/1 (2.00) to your bet slip. Make sure the wager applies to a UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday, 4th November 2025, at 20:00 (UK time). Enter your cash stake (up to £10) and tick “Use Money Back in Free Bets.” Click Place Bet. If your bet loses, you’ll receive your stake back as Free Bets (up to £10). Free Bets can be used across major football competitions such as the Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League. Free Bets expire 7 days after being issued.

Champions League 2025/26 Gameweek 4 Preview

Europe’s most illustrious club competition has intrigued during this season’s opening weeks.

15-time winners Real Madrid have won their opening three Champions League fixtures, and look re-energised under Xabi Alonso, who’ll return to his former stomping ground, Anfield, in matchweek four.

The 61,276-seater stadium is synonymous with European drama, yet Anfield has been uncharacteristically tame in recent Champions League seasons.

However, the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who switched Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer, could inspire a cauldron-like atmosphere that produces a memorable night on Merseyside.

Manchester City’s home tie with Borussia Dortmund the following evening is likely to be enthralling.

City are winning, Haaland is scoring, and Guardiola’s side are going under the radar as Champions League contenders – but they face plenty of competition for the 29-inch trophy.

PSG strutted their way to Champions League glory last season, and look capable of retaining the trophy after winning their opening three fixtures. However, a tough fixture against Bayern Munich, who also boast a 100% record, awaits them this week.

Last season’s semi-finalists, Arsenal, are arguably the most likely English side to lift the Champions League next Spring.

The Gunners looked devastating during their 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid in matchweek three – they travel to Slavia Prague this week attempting to maintain their 100% record.

London rivals Chelsea beat Ajax with similar ease last time out, and a trip to FK Qarabag is unlikely to be too perplexing for the two-time winners.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to become first-time winners this season, but remain well-placed for qualification to the knockout stages. They host Athletic Bilbao and Copenhagen, respectively.

What is bet365’s Champions League Money Back offer?

bet365’s £10 money back offer is a unique way of balancing risk and reward on Champions League bet builders.

The highly-rated sportsbook returns losing bet builder stakes of up to £10 as free bets on Tuesday’s Champions League games.

Bet builders are same-game multi-leg wagers. Those who place accumulator wagers featuring selections from different Champions League matches will not receive their losing stake returned as a free bet.

bet365 stipulates that Bet Builders must have two or more legs and combined odds of at least 1/1 to be eligible for the money back offer. Additionally, the offer is only available for Champions League fixtures on Tuesdays.

Bettors taking advantage of bet365’s offer must tick “Use Money Back in Free Bets” when placing their Tuesday night Champions League wager.

Qualifying bets must be placed with cash – not via funds acquired through free bet promotions – and cannot be cashed out.

Bettors who cash out or partially cash out their qualifying wager will not receive a free bet for the losing portion of their bet.

The offer caps free bets at £10. If a bettor stakes £15 and their Bet Builder loses, they’ll receive a £10 free bet.

Returned free bets feature a tight seven-day expiry date, but can be used on dozens of competitions, including the Premier League.

This week’s key Champions League fixtures

Tuesday 4th November

8pm, TNT Sports 5: Atlético Madrid v Union Saint-Gilloise

8pm, TNT Sports 7: FK Bodø/Glimt v Monaco

8pm, TNT Sports 4: Juventus v Sporting CP

8pm, Amazon Prime: Liverpool v Real Madrid

5.45pm, TNT Sports 3: Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt

8pm, TNT Sports 6: Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven

8pm, TNT Sports 2: Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

5.45pm, TNT Sports 1: Slavia Prague v Arsenal

8pm, TNT Sports 1: Tottenham Hotspur v FC Copenhagen

Wednesday 5th November 2025

8pm, TNT Sports 8: Ajax v Galatasaray

8pm, TNT Sports 6: Benfica v Bayer Leverkusen

8pm, TNT Sports 4: Club Brugge v Barcelona

5.45pm, TNT Sports 2: FK Qarabağ v Chelsea

8pm, TNT Sports 7: Inter Milan v Kairat Almaty

8pm, TNT Sports 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

8pm, TNT Sports 2: Newcastle United v Athletic Bilbao

8pm, TNT Sports 5: Olympique Marseille v Atalanta

5.45pm, TNT Sports 3: Pafos v Villarreal

