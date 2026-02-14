bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Liverpool vs Brighton

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Brighton Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Liverpool vs Brighton Preview

Liverpool hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a stage of the tournament that has been surprisingly troublesome for the Kopites in recent years.

The Premier League champions have been knocked out of six of their last nine fourth-round FA Cup ties, exiting at this stage last season against Plymouth Argyle.

With Liverpool already out of the title race, exiting the FA Cup at this stage would not be welcomed with the same ambivalence as it was last season.

As such, Arne Slot, who is under scrutiny from sections of the Liverpool fan base, may choose not to rotate his side.

Since taking the Anfield hotseat, the Dutchman has won three of his four meetings with Brighton, with the only defeat coming after Liverpool had already won the title.

Brighton, who defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford in the third round, have failed to win any of their last five fixtures in all competitions. A season that started with promise has slowly stuttered, as the south coast side languishes in 14th in the table.

Still, the Seagulls have progressed beyond the fourth-round in each of their last three seasons, and will be determined to lift their first piece of major silverware, particularly after watching arch-rivals Crystal Palace break their duck last campaign.

But even with Liverpool in a transitional phase, Brighton’s task at Anfield is daunting. Before losing to Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool enjoyed a fruitful, unbeaten four-game period at home in which they scored 15 goals.

Brighton will also be without the trio of Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas, and Adam Webster. Meanwhile, Liverpool is missing several first-team players, most notably Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Alexander Isak.

Liverpool’s mounting injury list does not stop bet365 pricing them as favourites, with odds of 8/15 (1.53) available on a home win. Brighton can be backed at 17/4 (5.25) with the same bookmaker.

