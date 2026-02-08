bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Liverpool vs Man City

How to Claim bet365’s Liverpool vs Manchester City Offer

Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview

Between 2017 and 2025, at least one of Liverpool and Manchester City was dominant in the Premier League at any given time.

But, as the pair meet at Anfield this Saturday, the sides, sitting 6th and 2nd, respectively, each have just one win in their last six Premier League matches.

The battles between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp were legendary enough to define an entire era of England’s top-flight. Neither side took many precautions, as nine of their 11 clashes in all competitions between 2019 and 2022 featured four or more goals.

However, in each of the three games since Klopp passed the baton to Arne Slot, only one side has found the scoresheet in each game.

During the Dutchman’s debut season, in which Liverpool won the title, they defeated Manchester City 2-0 home and away. The game at Anfield was reminiscent of the previous manager’s high-intensity football; the away victory was a conservative, well-managed performance.

Yet, by the time Guardiola’s City hosted Liverpool in November 2025, Slot was under pressure from Liverpool supporters. The Kopites had lost three of their last four Premier League games and dropped to 8th following a resounding 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Florian Wirtz was criticised heavily by pundits following the defeat, but his form – along with several of Liverpool’s summer signings – has improved since. It was evident during a 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle at Anfield last weekend, in which Wirtz found the scoresheet alongside Hugo Ekitke, who notched twice.

City have also beaten Newcastle at home in the last seven days – they beat the Tyneside club 3-1 to book their place in the EFL Cup final against Arsenal.

The Gunners lead City by six points in the Premier League; Guardiola’s side cannot continue to keep dropping points if they’re to reclaim the title for the first time since 2024.

But Anfield is not a happy hunting ground for City, with just one Premier League victory, which was played behind closed doors, at the famed 62,000-seat stadium since 2003. Their task is made harder by injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, and Jeremy Doku.

Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Giovanni Leoni, but will feel capable of making Guardiola’s men uncomfortable.

bet365 backs Liverpool to claim three points with odds of 11/8 (2.38), while City are priced to secure a rare Anfield victory at 7/4 (2.75).

