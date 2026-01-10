How to Claim bet365’s Spurs Vs Villa Offer

Spurs Vs Aston Villa Preview: Tough Villa Test for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have 15 FA Cup wins between them, but neither side has tasted glory in the competition since 1991.

The Premier League duo meet in the third round at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening, with contrasting expectations about their chances in football’s oldest cup competition.

Aston Villa have never enjoyed a more fruitful start to a Premier League season, winning 43 points from 21 games. Despite that, they trail Arsenal by six points and remain outsiders to lift the title in May.

FA Cup silverware would crown Villa’s record-breaking campaign to date, and they’ll surely take the tournament seriously.

The Villans do not play again until they face Everton on 18th January, and squad rotation is expected to be minimal.

Star man Morgan Rogers is chasing his first piece of major silverware, and is expected to start in the all-Premier League encounter.

Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are expected to be the only Villa players unavailable through injury, while Evann Guessand will also be missing as the Ivory Coast continue to battle in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Most bookmakers price Villa as the seventh favourite to win the competition. Odds of 18/1 are available for Villa to lift the trophy, but they’d have to overcome Spurs on their way to glory.

However, the eight-time-winning London club are unlikely to strike too much fear into Emery’s Villa. They’ve lost three and drawn two of their previous six games in the Premier League, and discontent is growing among Tottenham supporters.

During the London club’s 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth, several first-team players clashed with the travelling faithful. Nonetheless, Tottenham proved with a Europa League win last campaign that they’re capable of succeeding in cup competitions, despite Premier League turbulence.

For many Spurs supporters, winning trophies in back-to-back seasons feels like a pipe dream. Injuries to midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur in mid-week only fuel the feeling of pessimism around their chances this weekend.

The midfield duo join Mohammed Kudus, Destiny Udogie, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, and James Maddison in the treatment room.

Still, many bookmakers value Spurs as favourites for the third round tie. bet365 offers 8/5 (2.6) on Spurs advancing to the next round, while Villa can be backed at 5/2 (3.5) with the same bookmaker.

