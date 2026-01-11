bet365 bonus code: Get £30 in Free Bets with GOAL30 for Portsmouth vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Portsmouth Vs Arsenal Offer

Portsmouth Vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners Big Favourites for Cup Clash

Portsmouth’s Fratton Park was once part of the Premier League furniture. On Sunday, it will welcome household stars once again as Arsenal come to town in the FA Cup.

The 21,200-seater stadium is among the most atmospheric in Britain, and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should not underestimate their Championship opponents.

Portsmouth sit 21st in the second tier and are not among the division’s heavy spenders. However, last season’s Premier League champions travelled to the Championship’s bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round last campaign, and fell to a shock 1-0 defeat.

Doing better than Liverpool managed, whom the Gunners met last time out in a Premier League 0-0 draw, may not require all the team’s stars.

Bukayo Saka excelled in the Liverpool outing, but Arteta has previously been criticised for overusing the talented wideman. It’s likely that Saka, along with other key names, may earn a rare weekend off.

Arsenal’s squad is stacked with quality, while only Cristhian Mosquera, Max Dowman, and Riccardo Calafiori are sidelined through injury.

The Gunners have the luxury of introducing Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Noni Madueke, Christian Nørgaard, and Mikel Merino, each of whom did not start against Liverpool, into their line-up if they wish to rotate on Sunday.

Arteta used a rotated team, which featured Martinelli and Saka, both 18 at the time, when they defeated Portsmouth in the FA Cup in 2020.

The Gunners went on to win their 14th FA Cup that campaign, but have not tasted silverware of any kind since. Finishing this season without a trophy would be catastrophic.

Portsmouth will attempt to halt the rampant Gunners, but there are few signs in their favour. They’ve failed to win any of their previous 12 home encounters against Arsenal, dating back to 1958.

Likewise, Pompey have exited in the third round or earlier in each of the five campaigns since their most recent defeat to Arsenal.

If historical trends make a victory feel unlikely, the club’s ongoing injury crisis, which sees up to nine first-team players absent through injury or suspension, further stacks the odds against them.

bet365 reflects that disparity by offering a Portsmouth win at 10/1 (11.0), while strong favourites Arsenal are priced at 2/9 (1.22) to win the tie.

