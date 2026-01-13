bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Newcastle vs Man City

How to Claim bet365’s Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Newcastle United Vs Manchester City Preview: City injuries give Magpies golden chance

Newcastle United bid to make it three League Cup final appearances in four seasons during their semi-final clash with Manchester City.

The Tyneside club, who had not reached a major final since 1999 until 2023, have won their last four matches in all competitions. However, facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City represents a tougher challenge.

His team has a recent history of its own in the League Cup. Since the Spaniard’s arrival in 2016, the Citizens have lifted the League Cup on four occasions. Still, Guardiola is without a League Cup triumph since 2021 and would relish the opportunity of lifting another before his illustrious period in England comes to an end.

City’s pursuit of silverware is made more urgent by the club’s failure to land a major trophy last season, while they trail Arsenal by six points in the Premier League.

Last time out, City demonstrated their dedication to domestic titles with a resounding 10-1 victory over Exeter City in the FA Cup. During the rout, City started several stars on the bench, including Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Nico O'Reilly, and Nico Gonzalez, each of whom is expected to feature this evening.

The club’s new £65m signing, Antoine Semenyo, introduced himself to the City faithful with a goal and an assist on his debut. Despite already featuring for Bournemouth in an earlier round of the competition, the Ghanaian is eligible for selection against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, defenders Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones will miss the semi-final through injury. Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Savinho join the trio in the treatment room.

Newcastle has a plethora of injury concerns, too. Tino Livramento suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s FA Cup win, while none of Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Jamaal Lascelles, and Anthony Elanga are expected to return from their respective spells on the sidelines.

Still, last season’s League Cup winners are given a reasonable chance by the bookmakers. bet365 offers odds of 7/4 (2.75) on Newcastle to win the first leg, while Manchester City can be backed at 29/20 (2.45) with the same sportsbook.

bet365’s Newcastle United Vs Manchester City League Cup Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

