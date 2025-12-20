How to Claim bet365 Bonus Code Newcastle Vs Chelsea Offer

Users can receive a £30 free bet with bet365 to spend on Newcastle Vs Chelsea, among other Premier League fixtures. The sign-up offer is easy to redeem and features no hidden conditions.

To unlock the offer in minutes, follow these steps:

Click through to bet365 using any link on this page Hit Join at the top of the bet365 homepage Fill out the sign-up form with your personal details Enter the bet365 promo code GOAL30 during registration Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet at odds of 1/5 or greater Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited You can then use these bet credits to place wagers on sports Free bets must be used within seven days and can’t be withdrawn as cash

It must be noted that entering the code GOAL30 doesn't change the bonus amount in any way and can still be claimed without entering this code at sign-up.

Newcastle Vs Chelsea Preview: Blues favourites for Magpies clash

As Newcastle United host Chelsea tomorrow lunchtime, Magpies boss Eddie Howe may truly feel the weight of the expectant St James’ Park crowd for the first time.

After finishing the 2024/2025 campaign strongly, there were expectations that the North East side could challenge the league’s heavy-hitters once again.

The departure of top goalscorer forward Alexander Isak dented ambitions somewhat, but Howe’s side has been uncharacteristically inconsistent.

An agonising derby defeat to Sunderland last time out ensured that Newcastle are likely to remain in the bottom half for Christmas.

However, their fortunes could change with a victory over Chelsea. They’ve beaten the two-time European champion London club 2-0 in their previous two meetings, and generally relish the opportunity of welcoming the division’s stronger outfits.

To snatch all three points, they may have to tighten up defensively. Howe’s team has led defensive metrics over the past few seasons, but has not registered a clean sheet in its last nine Premier League matches.

Chelsea has plenty of attacking firepower to exploit any mishaps. Only Manchester City and Arsenal have scored more than the Blues, who sit 4th in the Premier League table.

Notably, Cole Palmer, who featured in the 2025 FIFPRO11, scored his first goal since September last weekend, having been sidelined with a groin injury.

He’ll look to complement winger Pedro Neto, who has five strikes to his name this season. Despite the attacking threat, Chelsea’s recent form has been mixed, with only one victory in their last four Premier League outings.

Still, strong showings against Barcelona and Arsenal demonstrate Chelsea are among the most complete sides in the league, if not the world.

bet365 backs Chelsea as marginal favourites to beat Newcastle with odds of 29/20 (2.45). After all, Enzo Maresca’s side has performed well on the road this season and sit second in the Away Table.

Similar odds of 7/4 (2.75) are available on a Newcastle victory, who sit 6th in the Premier League Home Table, despite last-gasp defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal.

A host of Newcastle players will be unavailable for the headline clash, including Tino Livramento, who was forced off in mid-week. He’ll join Nick Pope, Dan Burn, and Kieran Trippier, among the club’s additional long-term absentees, on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is without Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Estavo Willian, who cost the club a combined total of £130m.

bet365’s £30 Newcastle vs Chelsea Offer - Key Details

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/5 Terms and Conditions (1): 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

