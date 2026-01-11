bet365 bonus code: Get £30 in Free Bets with GOAL30 for Man United vs Brighton

How to Claim Manchester United Vs Brighton Offer

Manchester United Vs Brighton Preview

Manchester United have a habit of picking up trophies in times of turbulence. The mission is no different this campaign as the managerless outfit hosts Brighton in the third round on Sunday.

Interim boss Darren Fletcher won 13 major honours, including the FA Cup in 2004, as a player. The Scotsman takes charge of United for the second time against Brighton on Sunday.

His team performed admirably in midweek, despite drawing 2-2 with Burnley. United took 30 shots, 10 of which were on target, but only scored twice.

The continued absence of attacking starlets Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, both of whom are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, does not make scoring goals easier for the hosts.

Still, Bruno Fernandes returned to the starting line-up. The Portuguese international is in line to face Brighton this weekend, as are Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, who made the bench last time out.

Matthijs de Ligt is United’s only availability concern.

United usually need a near-full-strength side to beat Brighton, who have won six out of their last nine fixtures against the Red Devils.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last three Premier League matches and held Manchester City at the Etihad last time out. Making a second trip in four days to Manchester is frustrating, but the journey is made easier with Pascal Groß part of the travelling contingent.

The 34-year-old midfielder arrived from Borussia Dortmund earlier this window, and has 9 goal contributions in his 12 Premier League contests against Manchester United. Transferring that form into the FA Cup could determine whether Brighton advances.

If the Seagulls are to win, they’ll have to do it without United target Carlos Baleba. The sought-after midfielder is unavailable due to Cameroon's AFCON progression.

Mats Wieffer, Solly March, Adam Webster, and Stefanos Tzimas are also unavailable through injury.

If the sides met in a Premier League match, Brighton might emerge as marginal favourites. However, manager Fabian Hurzeler has revealed that he’s likely to name a rotated XI.

bet365 offers odds of ⅚ (1.83) on a United victory. Their opponents are priced at 11/4 (3.75) by the same sportsbook to advance to the next round.

