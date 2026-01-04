How to Claim bet365 Bonus Code Man City Vs Chelsea Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promotional code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Deposit at least £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying wager has settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can then be used on further sports bets. Free bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Manchester City Vs Chelsea Preview

Enzo Maresca’s shock departure as Chelsea boss is the Premier League’s headline story ahead of this weekend’s fixtures. The Italian boss, who delivered Conference League and Club World Cup triumphs last summer, was dismissed after reportedly holding talks with Sunday’s opposition, Manchester City.

The 45-year-old was tipped to replace legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who is expected to step down at the end of the season, as Manchester City boss. Maresca served as Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022/2023 season and built the foundations of a Chelsea side in his image.

However, the London club, with or without Maresca, do not yet match the quality of Manchester City. The Citizens have been extraordinary during a run of eight victories in ten games, in which City scored 26 goals and reinstated themselves as genuine title contenders.

During that period, Haaland notched eight goals and appears to be the most ruthless striker on the planet this season. The Norwegian forward is fit ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

As is the club’s array of dazzling midfielders: Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Tijjani Rejinders, each of whom has been pivotal to City’s upturn in form.

Nico Gonzalez’s fitness will be reassessed on Sunday, while reports suggest Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder Rodri could make his first start since October.

Managerless Chelsea might be heading to the Etihad Stadium fearing the worst this weekend, but they have notable qualities of their own.

A disappointing run of one win in their last five Premier League matches has quietened talk of a title charge. Yet, the side, sitting in 5th position, is littered with quality.

The tenacity, skill, and leadership of Reece James and Enzo Fernandez have inspired the London club to victories over elite opponents this campaign, including Barcelona and Liverpool.

Chelsea’s U21 boss, Calum McFarlane, will temporarily take charge of the star-studded outfit. The English boss will be without midfielder Moises Caicedo, who misses the game due to suspension, along with injury doubts for Marc Cucurella, Jorrel Hato, Dario Essugo, and Romeo Lavia.

Maresca’s unexpected exit shortened odds on a Manchester City victory, who can be backed to win at 13/20 (1.65) with bet365. However, new manager bounces can throw up less likely outcomes, and a 7/2 (4.50) punt on a Chelsea win could be rewarding this weekend.

bet365’s Manchester City Vs Chelsea Football Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

