bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Spurs vs Man City

How to Claim bet365’s Tottenham vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Preview - City found Bogey Side

Both Tottenham and Manchester City confirmed their automatic qualification into the Champions League round of 16 during the week, after both clubs secured top-eight finishes in the European competition’s league phase.

However, many will argue whether Tottenham, who languish in 14th position in the Premier League and are winless in their last five league games, are among the eight strongest sides in European football.

It’s the second time Spurs have gone five or more league games without a win this season, and, despite qualification to the Champions League knock-out rounds, Thomas Frank remains under pressure.

Still, if the Danish boss is going to make a statement victory and convince sceptics that his side can be competitive domestically, history says it could be against Manchester City.

Tottenham beat City at the Etihad Stadium earlier this campaign, and manager Pep Guardiola struggles against the North London side more than any other English opposition, excluding Liverpool. Guardiola has a PPG of 1.53 against Spurs, compared to his record of 2.27 during his 569 games as City boss.

In addition, Guardiola’s side are struggling for consistency away from home. Over the last two seasons, Manchester City ranks sixth for points won away from home in the Premier League. It’s a sharp decline from the two seasons beforehand, when City won the joint-most points away.

The Citizens are second in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal by four points. The Manchester club cannot afford any more mishaps if they’re to reclaim the title this summer, but will be without several key players, including Ruben Dias, John Stones, Jeremy Doku, and Josko Gvardiol.

However, Tottenham are also suffering an injury crisis, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Ben Davies among those set to miss the match.

History says Tottenham may pick up a victory against City, but logic favours the eight-time Premier League winners. bet365 prices a Tottenham win at 15/4 (4.75), while Manchester City have odds of 4/6 (1.67).

bet365’s Tottenham vs Manchester City Premier League Offer – Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

