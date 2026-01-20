How to Claim bet365’s Spurs Vs Dortmund Offer

Spurs vs Dortmund Preview - Frank needs Spurs firing to avoid sack

Thomas Frank’s job hangs by a knife-edge as Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages.

The Danish boss, who has won just one of his last seven games in all competitions, is under pressure. Tottenham sit 14th in the Premier League and have been knocked out of both domestic competitions.

Still, the Champions League has been an unlikely source of relief for Frank’s stuttering Spurs.

Tottenham have won three and drawn two of their opening six Champions League games, sitting in 11th place with two games remaining.

The visit of Dortmund will only be the second time Spurs have met a team that currently sits inside the Champions League’s top 12.

Dortmund, who sit in 11th place, have scored more times (19) than any other team in this season’s Champions League.

Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha, and Julian Brandt, each of whom is fit to play tonight, scintillated during four-goal showings against Juventus, Athletic Club, Copenhagen, and Villarreal.

Many might assume that Dortmund, currently occupying their familiar 2nd-place spot in the Bundesliga, will be too much for Tottenham to handle tonight. Yet, Dortmund have lost each of their last four meetings with the London club.

The most recent of those meetings was a two-legged last-16 tie in 2019, as Harry Kane inspired Spurs to an aggregate 4-0 victory. Tottenham do not possess anybody of Kane’s quality in attack – or anywhere else on the pitch – tonight.

Attacking outlets Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Richarlison, and Mathys Tel will miss the group stage game through injury. Rodrigo Bentancur, Radu Dragusin, Joao Palhinha, Ben Davies, and Micky van de Ven will join them on the sidelines, either due to injury or suspension.

Meanwhile, new signing Conor Gallagher is not registered to feature this evening. Tottenham’s large list of absentees contrasts with Dortmund, which only has Marcel Sabitzer missing.

As such, Niko Kovač’s side enter tonight’s fixture as 7/5 (2.40) favourites with bet365. The same sportsbook offers odds of 9/5 (2.80) on a Tottenham victory.

