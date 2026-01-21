bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Marseille vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Marseille vs Liverpool Offer

Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account.

Marseille vs Liverpool Preview - Reds favourites for French fixture

Liverpool face an old foe in France, as Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille look to destabilise Arne Slot’s bid for a top-eight finish.

The Manchester United-linked Italian manager is unbeaten in four of his five matches against Liverpool, and directs a Marseille team that is capable of beating anyone.

Marseille sit 16th in the Champions League table, having already beaten Newcastle United and Ajax.

Despite the noise surrounding the second-season performance of Liverpool boss Arne Slot, his team is difficult to beat. The current Premier League champions are on a 12-game unbeaten run and enter tonight’s fixture knowing that a win would help their top-eight chances considerably.

Liverpool are 11th with two games remaining – a win this evening would see them re-enter the top 8 and close in on qualification for the knock-out rounds.

The Champions League may become Arne Slot’s main focus in the second half of the season, with the Anfield club already trailing Arsenal by 14 points in the Premier League.

Beating Marseille and climbing the Champions League table would likely result in a more favourable last-16 draw for Liverpool, who were knocked out at that stage by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain last season.

But looking too far into the future would be unwise for a team that has produced surprising results on several occasions this season. Slot will be without Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, and Alexander Isak through injury, while Ibrahima Konate may miss the clash due to a personal matter.

A makeshift Liverpool backline – likely featuring Joe Gomez at centre-back – will have to keep out Marseilles attack, which has no notable absentees.

Still, centre-back Derek Cornelius and goalkeeper Ruben Blanco will miss the game through injury.

Liverpool can be backed to win the crucial away fixture with bet365 at 10/11 (1.91), while the same sportsbook offers odds of 27/10 (3.70) on a home win.

bet365’s Liverpool Vs Marseille Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

