Premier League Preview for Wednesday Evening's Action

Wednesday night features eight Premier League fixtures, many of which have significance at both ends of the table.

Arguably, the evening’s most anticipated fixture is Manchester United’s visit to Burnley. The 13-time Premier League champions sacked manager Ruben Amorim, despite sitting just 3 points behind 4th spot.

In fact, a victory at Turf Moor could temporarily see the Red Devils return to the top four. In order to do so, they’ll need Chelsea to avoid victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The West London derby rarely troubles Chelsea. They’ve won four of their last five meetings with their West London neighbours, but Marco Silva’s current side are a different beast. They’ve won three and drawn two of their last five Premier League fixtures.

Elsewhere in West London, Brentford hosts Sunderland in a clash of unexpected European hopefuls. The two sides have defied odds this season, both sitting within four points of the Champions League places.

After a shaky start, Guardiola’s Manchester City are no longer looking over their shoulders at the Champions League chasing pack.

City won 12 of their 13 games in all competitions in November and December. Still, January draws against Chelsea and Sunderland have enabled Arsenal to re-establish a four-point lead at the top.

Anything other than a victory at home to Brighton on Wednesday evening could have seismic consequences on their title quest.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are another side that cannot afford to drop points. Eddie Howe’s men began the campaign with realistic top-four ambitions, but are languishing in 9th place after 20 matches.

Back-to-back victories have made Newcastle’s league standing slightly rosier. However, hosting a resolute Leeds United side, who have not suffered defeat in seven, will not be straightforward.

After a dismal few years, Everton may have believed their form had taken a turn for the better. A 4-2 defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brentford at the weekend might’ve damped expectations somewhat.

However, facing Wolves on Wednesday offers them as good a chance as any to get back to winning ways.

On the south coast, Bournemouth have lost its winning recipe. After a strong start, they’ve failed to win any of their previous seven matches. Yet, their visitors, Tottenham Hotspur, seem to jump from one crisis to another, and will not be travelling to Bournemouth with confidence.

