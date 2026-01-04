bet365 bonus code: Get £30 Free Bets with GOAL30 for Sunday's Premier League Action

How to Claim bet365 Bonus Code Premier League Offer

Click any link on this page to go to bet365. Hit Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Complete the registration form with your personal information. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during registration. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher. After your qualifying bet is settled, free bets will be added to your account. You can use these free bets on additional sports wagers. Free bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Sunday's Premier League Preview: Man City vs Chelsea headlines action

This Sunday, 12 sides feature for the first time since the turn of the year – none are more tantalising than Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The ten-time winners looked off the pace during the opening weeks of the campaign, but have re-found their swagger with eight victories in ten matches, a period in which they scored an average of 2.6 times per game.

City’s attacking strength will be tested in Sunday’s 17:30 kick-off against Chelsea. Enzo Maresca’s controversial dismissal from the London club dominates much of the debate leading up to the top-six clash.

The Italian was sacked after reportedly discussing the possibility of replacing Guardiola as City boss at the end of the season. He built a Chelsea team with a combination of endeavour, physicality, and skill, which will be capable of inflicting damage on City this weekend.

Five Premier League fixtures kick off before City’s clash with Chelsea, including a 12:30 Roses Derby between Leeds United and Manchester United. The Elland Road faithful will be seeking the blood of a Manchester United side that has stuttered in the league of late.

Ruben Amorim’s side has failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 straight away matches and languish in 6th position.

Four matches kick off at 15:00: Liverpool travel to West London to face Fulham, Newcastle host Crystal Palace, Tottenham play Sunderland, and Everton clash with Brentford.

Fulham have avoided defeat in three of their four most recent clashes with Liverpool. The Kopites must be more inspiring than they were during their 0-0 stalemate with Leeds last time out to get a result at Craven Cottage.

Elsewhere in London, frustrations built as Tottenham limped to a 0-0 draw with Brentford last time out. There will be a sense of pessimism and inevitability among the Spurs faithful as they come up against a resolute Sunderland outfit on Sunday.

Newcastle’s routine 3-1 victory over Burnley will appear more meaningful if they’re able to follow it up with another victory against Crystal Palace. It may be a good time to face the FA Cup holders, who’ve lost three and drawn one of their last four fixtures.

Everton and Brentford sit in 8th and 9th place, respectively, and have enjoyed better opening halves to the Premier League season than many anticipated. A victory for either side would strengthen realistic ambitions of securing European football next campaign.

bet365’s Sunday Football Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+