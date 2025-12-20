How to Claim bet365 Bonus Code Premier League Offer

bet365 offers new customers a generous £30 free bet offer, which can be used on this weekend’s Premier League fixtures. The sportsbook is among the world’s most highly-rated betting platforms, and users can take advantage of their offer in minutes by following these steps:

Use any link on this page to visit bet365. Click Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Complete the registration form with your personal information. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or higher. After your qualifying bet is settled, free bets will be added to your account. These free bets can be used to place additional sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Saturday’s Premier League Preview: Spurs vs Liverpool headlines action

Last Christmas, Liverpool already had one hand on the Premier League trophy. After a record-breaking £446m spend during the summer, some assumed their task would be even easier this time around.

Yet, as Liverpool travel to North London for a Premier League clash with Spurs on Saturday evening, the Merseyside club languishes in 7th place and is two points behind the Champions League qualification places.

A combination of slightly improved form, Tottenham’s poor recent showings, and a piling injury list makes Liverpool 21/20 (2.05) favourites in the Saturday evening clash. Spurs are priced at 12/5 (3.40) to secure a much-needed home victory.

That’s just one of eight Saturday Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle hosts Chelsea in the 12:30 kick-off. The Magpies have endured a difficult opening half to the 2025/2026 campaign and are marginal underdogs against Chelsea.

Bettors can secure odds of 7/4 (2.75) for Newcastle to win at their St James’ Park fortress, while Chelsea, who are the division’s second-best away side, are priced at 29/20 (2.45) to clinch three points.

Three Premier League matches kick off simultaneously at 15:00: Brighton host Sunderland, Manchester City play West Ham, and Brentford travel to the Premier League’s bottom club, Wolves.

10th-placed Brighton’s clash with 8th-placed Sunderland is arguably the most intriguing of the three 15:00 kick-offs.

The Black Cats are in dreamland after starting the season strongly and beating North East rivals Newcastle last weekend, but could suffer a post-derby day hangover during the long trip to the south coast.

Despite sitting lower in the table, Brighton enters the fixture as favourites with short odds of 13/20 (1.65).

At 20:00, Arsenal make their first trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton. Mikel Arteta was tipped to lift the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 21 years after a strong start to the season, but dropping points in three of their last six matches has cut their lead to two points.

If Arsenal are serious about their title ambitions, they must avoid another mishap on Merseyside. The London club has only won half of their away games this season, but can still be backed at 4/7 (1.57) to beat Everton on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Leeds host Crystal Palace at 20:00. Leeds enjoyed positive recent showings against Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, but their South London opposition represents another tough task.

Despite two defeats in their last four matches, the FA Cup holders sit 4th in the Premier League. Bettors can back Palace at 7/4 (2.75) or newly-promoted Leeds at 8/5 (2.60).

bet365 Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

