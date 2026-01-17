How to Claim bet365’s Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Offer

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Preview: Tough Test for Trees

League leaders Arsenal face a tricky away trip to Nottingham Forest, as the Gunners look to maintain daylight between them and the chasing pack.

Last time out, an impressive run of five consecutive wins for Mikel Arteta’s team ended with a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool.

The London club will be eager to prove that last week’s draw hasn’t stalled the momentum that they built over the Christmas period.

Nottingham Forest’s 30,045-seat stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in recent seasons, who have won just one of their last six visits to the City Ground.

With notable absentees including defensive trio Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, and Cristhian Mosquera, Arsenal cannot afford to drop more points.

They sit six points ahead of Manchester City, who typically kick on in the second halves of seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Yet, defeat does not feel affordable for Nottingham Forest, either.

The East Midlands club sits seven points ahead of the relegation places, and a drop to the Championship would undermine the club’s on-field progress in recent seasons.

Forest suffered a run of four consecutive defeats over the festive period, dragging Sean Dyche’s team back into the relegation battle. Still, a 2-1 victory over West Ham United last time out eased anxieties significantly.

The absence of Chris Wood, who notched 20 Premier League goals last campaign, is one of several reasons Forest are looking over their shoulders this season. The New Zealand international is ruled out for the clash with Arsenal.

As is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is ineligible to feature against his parent club, Arsenal. However, Dyche is boosted by Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare’s return from AFCON, while Ryan Yates has rejoined training following a thigh injury.

Even with Forest’s absentees, the fixture is unlikely to be straightforward. Still, bet365 backs the Gunners to snatch all three points, offering odds of 8/15 (1.53) on an Arsenal victory. The same sportsbook prices Nottingham Forest as underdogs, with odds of 5/1 (6.00) to win.

