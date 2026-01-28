bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Napoli vs Chelsea

How to Claim bet365’s Napoli vs Chelsea Offer

Napoli vs Chelsea Preview - Blues Need Win for Top Eight Finish

Chelsea needs three points against Napoli from their final league phase game. The London club is 8th in the Champions League table, but ten teams could overtake them if they fail to beat Napoli.

The consequences of a draw or a defeat would be seismic, but not catastrophic. The Blues would drop into the tournament’s play-off positions, contested between teams in 8th–24th place.

Their hosts, who sit in 25th position, are desperate to sneak into the play-off positions. Napoli’s Serie A defence is already in tatters; a Champions League league phase exit would symbolise a disappointing second season at the helm for Antonio Conte.

However, they must beat Chelsea and rely on results elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive. The size of Napoli’s challenge will not prevent them from dreaming.

Only two English sides – Manchester City and Swindon Town – have ever won away at Napoli, with Chelsea losing 3-1 on their only visit to Diego Armando Maradona.

Still, the two-time Champions League winners go into the tie with confidence. They’ve won their opening two Premier League matches under Rosenior and may be boosted by the return of Cole Palmer.

The mesmerising English attacker was integral to Chelsea’s Conference League and Club World Cup titles last summer, and would undoubtedly love to add the Champions League to his trophy haul.

Before Chelsea can dream of silverware, they must negotiate the final league game without Tosin Adarabioyo, Filip Jorgensen, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill.

Their opponents have their own injuries, with Romelu Lukaku, Billy Gilmour, Kevin De Bruyne, Amir Rrahmani, and Matteo Politano each set to be sidelined for the game.

bet365 anticipates a tightly contested game, offering odds of 21/20 (2.05) on a Napoli victory and 5/4 (2.25) on Chelsea coming away with the points.

