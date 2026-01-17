How to Claim bet365’s Manchester United vs Manchester City Offer

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Huge Opening Clash for Carrick

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick begins his Red Devils reign with a Manchester derby, as City travel to Old Trafford. It’s the 188th meeting between the two famed football institutions, who’ve won a combined 30 top-flight trophies.

In their last meeting, City ran riot with a 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. A repeat of that result would be damaging for United, who sit three points behind the Champions League qualification places.

Carrick’s arrival will inspire contingents of the United faithful. The 44-year-old won two of his three matches as the club’s caretaker manager in 2021, before enjoying a largely successful three-year stint with Middlesbrough.

Altering Man. United’s long-term trajectory might be beyond Carrick’s skill set, and beginning his tenure with a derby against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is hardly forgiving.

United have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League clashes at Old Trafford with the Citizens, who’ve won the Premier League four times in that period. Manager Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly eyeing up another title this season.

His side sits six points behind leaders Arsenal, but has won six and drawn three of their last nine Premier League matches.

The form of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Rayan Cherki has mesmerised many in recent weeks. New signing Antoine Semenyo, who has scored twice in as many matches in sky blue, adds a different dimension to City’s already firing attack.

Guardiola must contend with notable absentees for the derby. Defensive stars Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol will miss the clash through injury, as will Mateo Kovacic, Oscar Bobb, and Savinho.

Carrick will attempt to exploit City’s makeshift backline and will be able to call upon attacking duo Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who’ve missed the last month due to their respective participations in AFCON.

Nonetheless, Morocco star Noussair Mazraoui remains at the tournament and is unavailable for selection, while Matthijs de Ligt is sidelined with a back injury.

There may be a feeling of dread among those on the red side of Manchester. Odds of 10/11 (1.91) are available on a City win at bet365, while the same sportsbook offers 27/10 (3.70) on a home victory.

