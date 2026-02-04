bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Man City vs Newcastle

How to Claim bet365’s Manchester City vs Newcastle Offer

Manchester City vs Newcastle Preview

EFL Cup holders Newcastle United are on the brink of elimination, as they travel to Manchester City for the semi-final’s second leg with a two-goal deficit.

City were impressive during their 2-0 first-leg victory over Newcastle and silenced a boisterous St James’ Park with strikes from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki.

Since then, Pep Guardiola’s side has suffered defeats to Manchester United and FK Bodø/Glimt, before being held to a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

If they were to squander a two-goal advantage this evening, it would cast further doubts on City's credibility of clinching any silverware this season.

They trail Arsenal, who secured their place in the EFL Cup final after beating Chelsea last night, by six points in the Premier League and do not yet appear consistent enough to be triumphant in the Champions League.

It’s the youngest Manchester City side of Guardiola’s tenure, and supporters will be patient, but the pressure on them not to lose this evening will be palpable.

City will be reassured by Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield over the weekend, along with their extensive injury list, including Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, and Emil Krafth.

Even if Newcastle were to perform as admirably as they did when they held PSG to a 1-1 draw in Paris last week, a similar result would not be enough to dent City’s advantage.

Still, City’s defence will be weakened by the absence of Marc Guehi, who is ineligible having signed after the first-leg victory.

Other longer-term absentees include Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Savinho, and Mateo Kovacic. Meanwhile, Cherki will have his fitness tested before the game.

Even with a makeshift City defence, bet365 backs City to win this evening, offering odds 3/4 (1.75). Meanwhile, the same sportsbook prices Newcastle to win on the night at 3/1 (4.00) – booking their place in the final would be a monumental achievement.

