bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Newcastle Preview - Reds keen to end winless run

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games, their longest run for 22 years, but will eye all three points as Newcastle United visit Anfield.

Both sides have enjoyed reasonable Champions League campaigns. Liverpool’s 6-0 victory over Qarabag saw them finish 3rd in the league phase, while Newcastle’s impressive 1-1 draw away at the reigning champions, PSG, saw the Tyneside club finish in 12th.

If either side has ambitions to feature in next season’s Champions League, they must improve their Premier League form – or win the European competition altogether. Liverpool sits in 6th place, two points adrift of 4th-placed Manchester United, while Newcastle trails the Champions League spots by five points.

The link-up play between Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, the latter of whom was the subject of interest from Newcastle last summer, will be integral to Liverpool’s bid to finish inside the top four this season.

Wirtz has hit form, with 8 goal involvements in his last 11 matches, while Ekitike has contributed with a goal or an assist on 10 occasions during his last 11 appearances.

With Alexander Isak, who controversially departed Newcastle last summer, unavailable due to injury, Wirtz and Ekitike are likely to lead Liverpool’s attack alongside Salah this weekend.

Isak is joined on the sidelines by right backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, presumably forcing Dominik Szoboszlai into the wide defensive position. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are also unlikely to feature.

Liverpool’s defensive woes will give Newcastle hope of snatching their first Premier League win against the Anfield club since 2015.

They’ll have to do so without Joelinton, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schar, each of whom is suffering a period on the treatment table.

The Tyneside club has only won two of its 11 Premier League games on the road this season, but Liverpool have been uncharacteristically poor hosts, dropping points in five of their 11 games at Anfield.

Sportsbooks back Liverpool to show up as the force that has impressed in the Champions League, rather than the one that’s stuttered in the Premier League.

bet365 offers ¾ (1.75) on a Liverpool win, 3/1 (4.00) on a draw, and 16/5 (4.20) on Newcastle picking up a famous three points.

