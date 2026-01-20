How to Claim bet365’s Inter MIlan vs Arsenal Offer

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners going for top spot

Arsenal is on the brink of rewriting its European history. If Mikel Arteta’s side beat Inter at the San Siro this week, Arsenal will have won seven consecutive UEFA matches for the first time in its history.

Still, the North London club hopes for more emphatic entries into the history books before the end of May. Arsenal have never won a Champions League, but there’s a feeling – shared by supporters, pundits, and bookmakers – that now is as good a chance as any to finally lift the 29-inch trophy.

They’ll have to prove their credentials at the San Siro. Arsenal only need one point from their final two group games to guarantee qualification to the knock-out phase, but Arteta will undoubtedly want a statement victory.

The San Siro is rarely a happy hunting ground for visiting European teams. Until Inter’s recent defeat to Liverpool, the club enjoyed an 18-game unbeaten home run in the Champions League. The Italian club has also reached two of the previous three finals and won two of their last three meetings with the Gunners.

Any Arsenal fans expecting a straightforward game in Milan would be misguided, particularly after consecutive Premier League scoreless draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. In Serie A, Inter have won 11 of their last 13 matches, a period in which they’ve only conceded on nine occasions.

If Arteta’s side is to break down their Italian opponents, they’ll have to improve their attacking output substantially. Arsenal’s xG of 2.07 was enough to come away from the City Ground with three points at the weekend, but the finishing of Gabriel Martinelli in particular left plenty to be desired.

Bukayo Saka was introduced as a second-half substitute and will be available for this week’s Champions League clash. The Gunners have no fresh absentees, while Max Dowman, Piero Hincapie, and Riccardo Calafiori continue their stay on the sidelines due to injury.

Inter, on the other hand, is without key players, Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries, with Raffaele Di Gennaro and Tomas Palacios also set to be sidelined.

Despite the injuries, bet365 does not write off Inter’s chances, offering odds of 15/8 (2.60). Arsenal can be backed with the same sportsbook at odds of 6/4 (2.50).

