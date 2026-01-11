How to Claim bet365’s FA Cup Sunday Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

FA Cup Sunday Preview: Man United, Arsenal headline Action

Eight of the FA Cup’s 32 third-round ties will be played on Sunday, including a potential banana skin for Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

The Gunners, who’ve won the prestigious competition on 14 occasions, travel to the Championship’s 21st-placed team, Portsmouth, at 14:00.

While Arsenal are undefeated in their last 22 matches against Pompey, a convincing victory at the hostile and atmospheric Fratton Park may not be straightforward.

The televised clash will be played after Derby County Vs Leeds United, which kicks off at 12:00. Leeds have progressed in each of their last four FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, and with a sizeable 5,114-person following, will expect to make it five.

Five fixtures kick off at 14:30, none more tantalising than Walsall’s trip to Norwich City. The Saddlers sit third in League Two and will be hopeful of causing an upset against their Championship opponents.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United host Mansfield Town. The Stags have been eliminated from 10 of their last 11 FA Cup third-round ties, but the 11th-placed League One outfit has the firepower to inflict damage on the Blades.

Elsewhere, two all-Championship ties kick off simultaneously: Hull City Vs Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City Vs West Bromwich Albion.

Queens Park Rangers travel across London to meet West Ham United. The Shepherds Bush outfit has been eliminated from the third round more than any other English club, but the London Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for visiting clubs this campaign.

The Hammers have managed just two wins from 11 home fixtures this season, and with 9,000 travelling QPR supporters behind them, the Championship side will fancy their chances.

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at 16:30 in the day’s final match. The Seagulls have won three of their last four games at Old Trafford and picked up a valuable draw in the same city against Manchester City earlier this week.

However, managerless United will be eager to avoid defeat. With the absence of European football this campaign, the FA Cup is their only remaining realistic chance of silverware.

bet365’s FA Cup Sunday Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+