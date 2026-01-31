bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Chelsea vs West Ham

How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea vs West Ham Offer

Chelsea vs West Ham Preview - Hammers face tough Blues test

18th-placed West Ham United will not make the eight-mile journey to Stamford Bridge filled with confidence.

Chelsea, who are 5th in the Premier League, dazzled with a 3-2 away victory against Napoli in the week, which ultimately saw the West London club qualify automatically for the Champions League round of 16.

They have won their opening two Premier League games under new boss Liam Rosenior and historically enjoy playing against West Ham.

Chelsea have scored 109 goals in 59 Premier League games against West Ham, their second-highest tally against a top-flight opponent. Despite the recent turbulence at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have won their last four Premier League games against West Ham with an aggregate score of 15-2.

West Ham have won just one of their last 19 games at Stamford Bridge – a record that feels unlikely to change for the better this weekend.

The Hammers have lost all but one of the London derbies that they’ve played this season and are five points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. However, consecutive victories over Sunderland and Tottenham have given Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a fighting chance of survival.

They’ll have to make up the gap on Forest without Lucas Paqueta, who is nearing a move to Flamengo. Elsewhere, Lukasz Fabianski, the club’s backup goalkeeper, is the only additional absentee.

New signing Adama Traore, who made the £2m switch from Fulham earlier this January, could be awarded his first start.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be without Dario Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, and Mykhailo Mudryk. Rosenior has previously stated that he’s managing Cole Palmer’s minutes and may opt to rest the England international.

Resting or managing Palmer’s minutes might be a logical decision if Rosenior believes Chelsea are as strong favourites as the bookmakers do. bet365 offers odds of 1/2 (1.50) on a Chelsea victory, while West Ham can be backed at 5/1 (6.00) to snatch a historic win at Stamford Bridge.

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

