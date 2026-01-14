How to Claim bet365’s Chelsea Vs Arsenal Offer

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview: Tough Test for Rosenior's Home Debut

Arsenal have not lifted the League Cup since 1993, and have not tasted major silverware of any kind since 2020. Tonight, the Gunners’ pursuit of a first trophy in almost six years continues with a League Cup first-leg semi-final against Chelsea.

The Blues have League Cup demons of their own that they may wish to vanquish. In the 2024 final, a team featuring several of Chelsea’s current starting line-up failed to beat an injury-plagued Liverpool side on penalties.

Two years later, their team, then described as “Billion-pound bottle jobs” by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, appears more equipped for glory.

Chelsea have been competitive with the Premier League and Champions League’s elite sides this season. New boss Liam Rosenior will hope that the team’s quality is reflected with silverware by the end of the campaign.

His reign as Chelsea boss began with a 5-1 demolition of Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup last time out; tonight’s task will be significantly harder.

An imposing challenge against the Premier League leaders is made even more daunting by Moises Caicedo’s suspension for crossing the yellow card threshold.

The midfielder was sent off when the two sides drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge earlier this campaign – many believe the Colombian’s influence could have swung the London derby in Chelsea’s favour.

Chelsea will also be without Mykhaylo Mudryk, Romeo Lavia, and Levi Colwill this evening. Cole Palmer, who was rested during Rosenior’s opening game, may return to the starting line up tonight.

The Englishman’s creativity may flourish against a rotated Arsenal defence. William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori, and Cristhian Mosquera are all expected to miss the semi-final through injury.

However, Arteta’s backline of Ben White, Christian Nørgaard, Gabriel Magalhães, and Myles Lewis-Skelly, which was used during Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Portsmouth at the weekend, is hardly fragile.

Attacker Leandro Trossard is also an injury doubt ahead of tonight’s semi-final, but the Gunners were boosted by the return of Kai Havertz, who endured a five-month spell on the sidelines, at the weekend.

Arsenal will be confident of taking a giant leap towards the League Cup final with an away win this evening, and can be backed with odds of 21/20 (2.05) with bet365. The same sportsbook offers odds of 13/5 (3.60) on a first-leg Chelsea victory.

