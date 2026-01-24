bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Bournemouth vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Bournemouth vs Liverpool Offer

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Preview - Big Test for Slot's men

As Arne Slot’s 13-game unbeaten Liverpool travels to Bournemouth, it remains unclear whether his team is revitalised or navigating a difficult moment.

Normally, such a run of form would not raise eyebrows. Marseille were the latest team, joining Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, to be beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

Domestically, things have not been as convincing. Liverpool have drawn four consecutive Premier League games, including home ties with Leeds United and Burnley, the latter of which saw the Kop uncharacteristically boo the team off.

Sandwiched in between those draws was a 4-1 victory over League One outfit Barnsley in the League Cup. Despite the resounding scoreline, Liverpool looked shaky throughout.

Perhaps Slot’s team is not as aesthetically pleasing as Jurgen Klopp’s – or the side that won the Premier League last spring – but results continue to arrive.

However, in games against bottom half opposition, such as this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth, draws must turn into wins. For Liverpool to gain 69 points this season, the average amount required for Champions League qualification, they’d have to win around 11 of their final 16 matches – a considerable upturn on their recent form.

Bournemouth are unlikely to roll out the red carpet at Vitality Stadium this weekend. After a challenging run of form, Bournemouth have picked up 4 points from their previous two games and are scoring at a reasonable rate.

They’ve scored three goals in four of their last matches in all competitions and held Chelsea and Manchester United to 2-2 and 4-4 draws over the festive period, respectively.

Still, attacker Marcus Tavernier picked up an injury during Bournemouth’s recent fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, while the absence of Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City earlier this window, weakens their frontline.

Bournemouth will also be without Will Dennis, Enes Unal, David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Ben Gannon-Doak, and Justin Kluivert.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will miss Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni, but Mohammed Salah, who missed six Premier League games while on AFCON duty, is in line for his first domestic start since his explosive interview at Elland Road last month.

The Egyptian could help end Liverpool’s run of draws, with bet365 offering odds of 9/10 (1.90) on an away victory. The same sportsbook prices Bournemouth at 11/4 (3.75).

