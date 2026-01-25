bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Arsenal vs Man United

How to Claim bet365’s Arsenal vs Manchester United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

It has been almost 22 years since Arsenal last won the Premier League. During that season, the Gunners pinched the title from their enemies, Manchester United.

This weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side can take another step closer to glory with a victory over their old foes. Arsenal sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 16 games remaining.

Arsenal were in a similar position at this stage of the 2022/2023 campaign, leading Manchester City by five points, only to watch Guardiola’s men clinch the title with games to spare.

Nobody at the Emirates Stadium wants a repeat of how that season ended. A run of two games without a win may create discomfort among segments of the Arsenal fanbase ahead of Manchester United’s visit.

United looked unrecognisable during their 2-0 Manchester derby last weekend, which may have elevated expectations of Michael Carrick’s tenure.

The 44-year-old manager was appointed interim manager in the days leading up to last weekend’s derby. A positive result in North London during his second match would feel reminiscent of how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steadied the Old Trafford ship in 2018/2019.

Yet, many would argue that United’s season has, by recent standards, exceeded expectations, despite Ruben Amorin’s departure.

United sits one point behind 4th-placed Liverpool, is unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings, and is the division’s third-highest scorer this campaign.

Still, they typically struggle at the Emirates Stadium – United has lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games at the 60,704-seat arena.

Their task will not be made easier by injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

Arsenal hopes to welcome back Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie into the team, both of whom trained on Friday. Kai Havertz will have his minutes managed, but may play some part in Sunday’s clash.

The Gunners can be backed at 11/20 (1.55) with bet365 to beat United, while the same sportsbook prices a victory for Carrick’s side at 5/1 (6.00).

bet365’s Arsenal Vs Manchester United Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

