bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview - Blues need big turnaround to make final

Arsenal’s 3-2 EFL Cup semi-final first-leg victory away at Chelsea was impressive – tonight the Gunners must complete the job to book their place at Wembley.

Mikel Arteta’s side leads the Premier League, finished top of the Champions League group phase, and remains in the FA Cup. If they progress to the EFL Cup final tonight, fanciful murmurs of a quadruple will gather momentum.

However, their opposition is gaining traction itself. Chelsea have won six of their seven matches under new boss Liam Rosenior, with the only defeat coming in the first leg against Arsenal.

While large-scale tactical adjustments have not been made since the defeat, Chelsea are playing with freedom, rhythm, and resilience. In each of their last two matches, they’ve come from behind to win, and across Rosenior’s tenure, they’ve averaged 2.71 goals per game.

Joao Pedro has flourished under new management, scoring five in his last five appearances in all competitions. The former Brighton man is among the most talented forwards playing in England, but Arsenal’s resolute defence will test his potency.

While the Gunners did concede two to Chelsea in the first leg, they’ve performed admirably in defence this season. Arteta’s side has conceded just 17 goals in 24 Premier League matches – six fewer than their nearest competitor.

Still, Arsenal have kept clean sheets in just three of their last 11 fixtures in all competitions and have conceded two or more in two of their last three games.

Bukayo Saka is often relied upon when Arsenal suffer a rare off day defensively, but the English forward is set to miss the semi-final through injury. Mikel Merino will also sit out for the hosts.

Having seen Manchester United win at the Emirates Stadium 10 days ago, Chelsea will enter tonight’s game believing they have a fighting chance of overturning a 1-goal deficit.

They’ll have to perform such heroics without the injured Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, and Jamie Gittens.

Bettors can back Chelsea to win on the night at 15/4 (4.75) with bet365, while the UK sportsbooks offer odds on an Arsenal win inside 90 minutes at 4/6 (1.67). Alternatively, bet365 offers odds of 12/1 (13.00) on the game to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

