bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for PSG vs Newcastle

PSG vs Newcastle Preview - Magpies handed huge Paris clash

Automatic qualification for the Champions League knock-out phase is on the line as PSG hosts Newcastle United.

At the start of the season, few would have envisaged the reigning champions would be inseparable with Newcastle ahead of their final group game.

PSG and Newcastle sit in 6th and 7th place, respectively, each with 13 points and a +10 goal difference.

Any side that fails to win will squander their automatic qualification place to one of the 11 teams within a three-point margin of them.

The Parisians failed to finish inside the league phase’s top eight last season, but went on to beat English trio Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Arsenal on their way to lifting the trophy.

As such, they’ll be fearless of facing anyone this campaign, and have demonstrated they can navigate a tougher route to the final.

However, Luis Enrique’s immensely talented side will be wary of Newcastle, having not faced the Tyneside club since drawing 1-1 and losing 4-1 to them during the 23/24 group stages.

Newcastle’s more recent form against the Champions League’s elite sides is less flattering. They’ve failed to beat any team currently sitting above 22nd position this campaign.

Beating PSG would make a statement to clubs that they could meet in the competition’s knock-out rounds.

Newcastle will have to do so without Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, and Bruno Guimaraes, each of whom is out with injuries.

Meanwhile, PSG will be without Matvey Safonov. After returning from AFCON, Achraf Hakimi was rested for PSG’s Ligue 1 game last Friday – it remains to be seen whether he’ll return to the squad against Newcastle.

Lee Kang-In and Joao Neves are doubts for the hosts, while Nuno Mendes is nursing a knock.

Newcastle’s chances of beating a makeshift PSG side, who’ve been out of sorts in the competition of late, are valued at 9/2 (5.50) by bet365. Meanwhile, the holders can be backed at 8/15 (1.53) with the same sportsbook.

