bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Wolves vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Wolves vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Wolves vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal will go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they beat Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.

By contrast, Wolves are bottom of the table, having only picked up nine points this season. The West Midlands club’s chances of survival are slim, despite their improved form in recent weeks.

Wolves have avoided defeat in seven of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions, during a period in which they’ve faced Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle United.

Their performances throughout the season have not been as catastrophic as the league table suggests, with Wolves underperforming their xPTS by 18. As such, Arsenal cannot expect their trip to Molineux Stadium to be completely plain sailing.

With Bukayo Saka missing from the starting lineup during last week’s visit to Brentford, the Gunners struggled to find a genuine attacking threat beyond set-pieces and were ultimately held to a draw at the Gtech Stadium.

A repeat of that outcome would open up the title race and allow Manchester City to sit five points behind Arsenal, having played a game fewer.

Still, Saka was introduced after 70 minutes and is in line to feature again for the Gunners this week, but skipper Martin Odegaard is likely to take the winger’s place on the sidelines. The Norwegian midfielder sustained a knee injury during Arsenal’s draw with Brentford.

He joins Mikel Merino and Kai Havertz in the treatment room. Wolves’ only notable absentees are Hwang Hee-Chan and Toti Gomes, who was injured in the reverse fixture against Arsenal.

It’s likely that Wolves will produce a spirited display, as they have done so during their meetings with many of the division’s heavy-hitters this season, but lack the quality in either box to avoid defeat.

bet365 prices a Wolves win at 10/1 (11.00), while Arsenal are valued as clear favourites with odds of 7/25 (1.28).

bet365’s Wolves vs Arsenal Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+