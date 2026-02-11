bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Sunderland vs Liverpool

How to Claim bet365’s Sunderland vs Liverpool Offer

Sunderland vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool travel to Sunderland in a must-win game, with the points gap between themselves and the Champions League places extending over the weekend.

Arne Slot’s team were on the verge of securing a statement 1-0 victory over Manchester City, thanks to an exquisite 74th-minute free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai. However, the Kopites threw away their advantage, losing 2-1, with their Hungarian goalscorer receiving a red card in the game’s closing play.

Szoboszlai is suspended for the game against Sunderland. Losing the team’s engine room for the away trip could dent Liverpool’s Champions League bid further.

If the champions fail to beat Sunderland, they could go as far as nine points behind 4th-placed Manchester United and eight points behind 5th-placed Chelsea.

Whether a team that’s been criticised for its weakness out-of-possession can show resolve without its most industrious player remains to be seen.

Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, and Alexander Isak will join the Hungarian on the sidelines.

Even in normal circumstances, a trip to Sunderland is challenging. The Black Cats are 9th in the table, hold the 4th-strongest home record in the division, and are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are not reliant on their home advantage, either. During their December trip to Anfield, a game in which they secured a 1-1 draw, they appeared more tactically savvy than Liverpool.

Still, influential midfielder Granit Xhaka will miss the game after picking up a knock at Arsenal at the weekend, while January signing Jocelin Ta Bi is also not expected to feature. They join Bertrand Traoré and Harrison Jones on the treatment table.

Despite their absences, Sunderland will be confident of maintaining their unbeaten home record. They can be backed at bet365 to beat Liverpool at 15/4 (3.75), a draw is priced at 14/5 (2.80), while an away win has odds of 8/11 (1.72).

