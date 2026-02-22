bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Spurs vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes hang by a knife-edge as they travel to arch enemies Tottenham Hotspur for the 213th North London derby.

Few meetings between the rivals have carried such importance. The Gunners went nine points clear at the top of the table after beating Sunderland earlier this month, but subsequent draws to Brentford and Wolves have blown the title race open.

Arsenal’s form has been stuttering for several weeks, failing to win five of its last seven Premier League outings. While the Gunners have kept four clean sheets during that period, a lack of attacking versatility has limited their effectiveness.

In recent draws against Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford, Mikel Arteta’s team scored a solitary goal across the three matches, hardly the form of impending champions.

The team lacks consistent goal scorers, with forward Victor Gyökeres the Gunners’ only player to have scored more than five times in this season’s Premier League.

If there was ever a time for Arsenal to rediscover goalscoring form, it would be this weekend. They’ve scored 22 times in their last 10 matches against Tottenham, who are currently as defensively vulnerable as they have ever been during that period.

Tottenham have conceded 37 times in the Premier League this season and sit just five points above the relegation places. In response, Thomas Frank was dismissed last week and replaced by former Juventus manager, Igor Tudor.

There is no better way for Tudor to begin his Tottenham reign than by destabilising Arsenal’s title chance. Of the previous 30 most recent Premier League managerial appointments, 18 improved their team’s form during their first five-match period.

Whether the new manager bounce is mythical or of genuine substance, Tudor’s arrival will undoubtedly turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a hostile cauldron of noise ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

During a game in which Arsenal cannot afford to drop points, bet365 offers odds of 4/7 (1.57) on an Arsenal victory. Given the context, bettors might be more tempted to place a 5/1 (6.00) wager on the hosts.

