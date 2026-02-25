bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Real Madrid vs Benfica

How to Claim bet365’s Real Madrid vs Benfica Offer

Real Madrid vs Benfica Preview

Real Madrid lead Benfica 1-0 ahead of the second leg of the Champions League play-off tie. While hosts Los Blancos enter the return leg as overwhelming favourites, the tie contains enough complexities to make them cautious.

The La Liga leaders were professional in Lisbon. Lining up with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras in defence, Madrid kept a clean sheet, avoiding the four-goal capitulation they suffered when the sides met in the final group game.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the game’s only goal after 50 minutes – a world-class finish after cutting in from the left-hand side.

But Vinicius’ wonderstrike was not the game’s headline story, as the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up accused Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni of directing racial insults toward him.

Prestianni, a 20-year-old Argentine winger, has featured 30 times for Benfica this season, scoring two goals. Earlier this week, UEFA announced that Prestianni will be suspended ahead of the return leg, as the investigation into the alleged racist incident is ongoing.

The Argentine will not be the only one missing for the visitors; Jose Mourinho, who managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, received a red card during the first leg and will be banned from the touchlines.

After last week’s tension, Madrid were forced into a quick turnaround, facing Osasuna in La Liga. However, despite another Vinicius goal, Los Blancos crumbled to a 2-1 defeat. Influential centre back Huijsen did not feature in the defeat, and his fitness remains a concern ahead of the second leg.

By contrast, Benfica won 3-0 against AVS Futebol. However, the victory keeps the Lisbon club in 3rd position in Liga Portugal.

While the game is unlikely to be without incident, particularly with several key figures making public remarks following the Vinicius-Prestianni race row, overturning a 1-0 deficit at the Bernabéu remains a tough task for the visitors.

bet365 offers odds of 5/1 (6.00) on Benfica to produce an iconic victory on the night, which would at least force extra-time. Meanwhile, Real Madrid can be backed at 9/20 (1.45) at the same sportsbook.

