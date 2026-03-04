bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Newcastle vs Man United

How to Claim bet365’s Newcastle United vs Manchester United Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United has lost its last three Premier League games at St James’ Park against Newcastle United. In recent years, a visit to the atmospheric 52,000-seat stadium would fill the United faithful with dread – but this Wednesday, they’ll travel north with confidence.

Manchester United has won six of its seven Premier League games, including victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, since Michael Carrick was appointed as interim manager on 13th January 2026.

The seven-game run has seen the Red Devils climb to third in the Premier League table and top of the 10-game form guide. However, there’s no room for complacency if Manchester United are to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2023/2024.

With Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Chelsea within six points of Carrick’s team, a defeat at any point between now and the end of the season could be exploited by one of the chasing pack.

Newcastle, who have qualified for the Champions League’s round of 16, might have assumed they’d be in the race to qualify for next season’s competition. However, a season that started slowly has unravelled quickly, with the Tyneside club losing five of its last six Premier League matches.

They sit in 13th position, having conceded 40 goals, more than any other team in the division. Hosting Manchester United, who have averaged two goals per game since Carrick’s arrival, will be a tricky game to fix their defensive woes.

Manchester United’s Benjamin Šeško has scored four times during that period, despite only playing more than 32 minutes in a single game once. The 6ft4 striker was linked with Newcastle last summer and will hope to show the Magpies what they’re missing.

Šeško’s physical presence rivals that of Newcastle’s towering defenders Dan Burn and Malick Thiaw, creating an intriguing aerial battle if Carrick includes him in his starting eleven.

Still, the 44-year-old has other attacking options, with Bryan Mbuembo, Bruno Fernandes, and Mathes Cunha scoring a combined 22 goals this season. Each of those players is available for Wednesday’s game, with Patrick Dogu the team’s only notable absence.

Meanwhile, Fabian Schär, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimarães are each set to be sidelined for the hosts.

Still, bet365 offers odds of 8/5 (2.60) on Newcastle to win, while Manchester United can be backed at the same sportsbook at 13/8 (2.63).

bet365’s Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

+