bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Man City vs Newcastle

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

As Manchester City hosts Newcastle United this evening, the title race has a sense of inevitability.

Arsenal dropped points in the final minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, meaning Pep Guardiola’s team can go within two points of the leaders, with a victory at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

But before dreams of glory in May can begin, City must beat Newcastle and maintain their form over the final 12 games.

City have beaten Newcastle twice in the last five weeks, both times during a two-legged EFL Cup semi-final.

Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki helped City to a routine 2-0 victory at St James’ Park, before a brace from Omar Marmoush and a finish from Tijjani Reijnders helped the Citizens round off a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Newcastle have been competitive in recent seasons, qualifying for the Champions League twice and winning the EFL Cup in 2025, but the ease with which City defeated them caused supporters to question the team’s direction.

After all, Newcastle has lost four of its previous five Premier League matches and languishes in 10th position. To add to their woes, Newcastle’s recent record at the Etihad Stadium is appalling. They’ve lost in each of their last six Premier League visits without scoring a goal.

Newcastle has struggled away from home against the Premier League’s top teams this season, with each of their victories coming against sides who started the day inside the table’s bottom half.

The Tyneside club has conceded 10 goals in its last four Premier League matches, and tightening its defence at the Etihad Stadium will be a troubling task.

With 54 goals, City are the Premier League’s top goalscorers. Erling Haaland has returned to form with four goal involvements in his last two league matches. The January addition of Semenyo, who has made seven goal contributions in his opening nine matches, makes City’s attack even more potent.

With no fresh injury concerns, City will feel confident about their chances. Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without Lewis Miley, Tino Livramento, and Fabian Schär.

It’s hard to see beyond a statement victory for Manchester City, with bet365 offering odds of 11/20 (1.55) on a home victory and 15/4 (4.75) on Newcastle to clinch the points.

