bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Leeds vs Man City

How to Claim bet365’s Leeds United vs Manchester City Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City make the 44-mile trip to Elland Road as they attempt to go within two points of leaders Arsenal.

City’s convincing 2-1 victory over Newcastle last weekend put them within reach of Arsenal, before the London club beat Tottenham the following day, to establish a five-point lead.

Arsenal will be looking over their shoulders anxiously. Pep Guardiola’s teams typically enjoy their best form during the second halves of seasons, winning nine and drawing three of the final 12 in 2021/2022 and winning their final 14 games during the 2018/2019 season.

If City replicated that form during the final 11 games of this Premier League season, it’s likely that they’d be crowned champions.

But City, who have won four and drawn one of their last five Premier League games, must beat Leeds before they can think any further ahead.

Leeds performed admirably during the reverse fixture, although ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The Yorkshire club have picked up points against Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Manchester United this season, evidencing their ability to compete with the division’s strongest teams.

In fact, Leeds have only lost 2 of their previous 14 Premier League fixtures, a period in which they’ve faced Chelsea and Liverpool twice, Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Much of Leeds’ improving form is attributed to Dominic Calvert-Lewis, who has scored nine in his last 14 Premier League appearances.

The forward missed Leeds’ recent trip to Chelsea, but played 90 minutes in the following game against Villa, and is set to start against City.

Leeds have a fully fit squad and will attempt to take the game to City, who’ll be without Savinho, Josko Gvardiol, and Mateo Kovacic.

They can be backed at bet365 with odds of 4/1 (5.00) to beat City, with the away side valued at 3/5 (1.60) by the same sportsbook.

bet365’s Leeds vs Manchester City Premier League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

