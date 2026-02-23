bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Everton vs Man United

How to Claim bet365’s Everton vs Manchester United Offer

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Michael Carrick’s 100% record ended with a draw to West Ham United last time out. He'll be looking to avoid the early form of his tenure unravelling as Manchester United travels to Everton.

The Toffees, in their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, which United will visit for the first time, are as strong as they’ve been for several seasons. Before losing to Bournemouth last week, Everton enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run, in which they conceded just four goals.

They sit 9th in the Premier League and only trail the Champions League places by eight points, a considerable improvement on the Liverpool club’s position during the 2020s.

Their visitors sit in 5th position, inside the expected Champions League qualification places, and are level on 45 points with 4th-placed Chelsea and 6th-placed Liverpool.

Qualification for the Champions League would exceed the expectations of many of United’s hierarchy upon Carrick’s arrival; yet, having won four of his first five matches, it would be disappointing to slip down the table from this position. The omens are on their side, for tonight’s game, at least.

Goodison Park was a happy hunting ground for United, who beat Everton at the 39,572-seat stadium more than any other team. Whether their form translates to the Hill Dickinson Stadium remains to be seen.

Everton have lost five of their last ten home matches, offering United hope that they can continue their Goodison Park form to the impressive new arena. The Toffees have not completed the double over United since 2013-2014, but can do so tonight, having won 1-0 at Old Trafford in November.

They’ll have to do so without Jake O’Brien and Jack Grealish, who miss the game through injury and suspension, respectively. Meanwhile, United will miss Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu, increasing the difficulty of extending their nine-game unbeaten Premier League record.

Still, bet365 prices United at 9/10 (1.90), while an Everton win and a draw are both priced at 14/5 (3.80).

