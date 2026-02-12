bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Brentford vs Arsenal

How to Claim bet365’s Brentford vs Arsenal Offer

Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

This season’s surprise package, Brentford, hosts Arsenal, who bid to maintain or extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. But how straightforward will Arsenal’s trip to the Gtech stadium be?

The 17,250-seat West London arena troubles many teams, with Brentford holding the sixth-best home record in the Premier League this season.

Having won 39 points from their opening 25 games, Brentford sits in seventh-position in the regular table and remain within a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

It’s likely to be a battle of set-pieces, with Brentford’s 11 goals from penalties, free-kicks, corners, and throw-ins rivalling Arsenal’s 18, by far the most of any team in the Premier League.

Yet, Arsenal will be happy to win by whatever means necessary. Having watched Manchester City complete a late comeback at the weekend, they sit six points clear of 2nd-place with a trip to the Etihad Stadium still looming over them.

But there’s numerous reasons for the Gunners, who have won four consecutive matches in all competitions, to be optimistic about their chances against Brentford, and for the remainder of the season.

They’ve kept clean sheets in each of their three most recent fixtures and scored seven, including three strikes from Viktor Gyokores, in their last two Premier League outings.

The Swede’s improved form gives Arsenal confidence that they have a reliable attacking threat in the absence of Bukayo Saka, who joins Max Dowman and Mikel Merino on the sidelines due to injury.

The Bees have no fresh injury concerns and could make life uncomfortable for Arsenal. Still, bet365 offers 7/10 (1.70) on an Arsenal victory, with Brentford priced at longer odds of 15/4 (4.75).

