bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Benfica vs Real Madrid

How to Claim bet365’s Benfica vs Real Madrid Offer

Use any link on this page to access bet365. Select Join at the top of the bet365 homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details. Enter the promo code GOAL30 during the sign-up process. Make a minimum deposit of £10 and place a bet with odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater. Once your qualifying bet has been settled, free bets will be credited to your account. These free bets can be used to place further sports wagers. Free bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Benfica vs Real Madrid Preview

Benfica hosts Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round this Tuesday. The Portuguese side, managed by former Los Blancos boss Jose Mourinho, defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in the final match of the league phase.

It marked consecutive seasons in which Real Madrid has failed to qualify automatically for the round of 16. The 15-time winners’ form in the competition – along with a stuttering first half to the La Liga season and reported player unrest – is partially responsible for the club’s decision to sack Xabi Alonso earlier this year.

Alvaro Arbeloa replaced the Spanish coach and has since won each of his first five La Liga games in charge of Real Madrid. In fact, the defeat to Benfica was one of only two games in all competitions that Madrid has not won since appointing Arbeloa.

But will Madrid get the better of Benfica this time around, in what is arguably the most important fixture of Arbeloa’s tenure to date? Many would suggest that the Portuguese side is not currently elite-level opposition.

They finished 24th in the Champions League league phase, the lowest position of any team that qualified for the play-offs, and are in 3rd position in Liga Portugal, trailing Porto by seven points.

However, Benfica have not tasted defeat in the league this season and have won three of their final four Champions League games, giving Madrid enough reason to travel to Lisbon with caution.

Madrid have conceded an average of 1.5 goals per game in the Champions League this season and cannot continue to rely solely on Kylian Mbappe, whose 13 goals in seven appearances have masked persistent defensive issues.

While the Frenchman missed Madrid’s game at the weekend, he’s expected to return on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Raul Asencio, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, and Eder Militao are set to be sidelined due to injury or suspension.

Alexander Bah, Samuel Soares, and Fredrik Aursnes are not expected to feature for the hosts. Repeating their 4-2 victory over Madrid will be a tricky task, with bet365 offering odds of 27/10 (3.70) on a home win. Madrid can be backed at the same sportsbook at 17/20 (1.85).

bet365’s Benfica vs Real Madrid Champions League Offer – Key Details

bet365 bonus code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds ⅕ (1.20) Terms and Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

