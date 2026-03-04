bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Aston Villa vs Chelsea

How to Claim bet365’s Aston Villa vs Chelsea Offer

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Preview

After Liverpool’s loss to Manchester City on February 9th, both Aston Villa and Chelsea appeared in pole position to secure qualification to next season’s Champions League.

However, after a flurry of disappointing results, combined with the resurgence of Liverpool and Manchester United, the duo’s chances hang by a knife-edge.

On Wednesday, Villa, who sit in fourth position, hosts Chelsea, who trail the Birmingham club by six points and languish in sixth position.

It’s a six-pointer. If Chelsea were to win at Villa Park, their chances of overtaking Villa and securing a Champions League spot would increase significantly.

However, if Liam Rosenior’s side suffers a defeat, they’ll trail Villa by nine points, effectively ending their hopes of catching Unai Emery’s side. But where will the top-six showdown be won and lost?

Aston Villa won 46 points from their opening 23 matches, trailing league leaders Arsenal by four points at the time. However, a run of one victory in their last five matches has seen their season’s ambitions drop from title challenges to Champions League qualifiers.

The most disappointing of those five results occurred at the weekend – a crushing 2-0 defeat at bottom-placed Midlands rivals, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Villa produced 24 touches inside Wolves’ box, but did convert any into clear cut opportunities.

It’s a trend data analysts might have foreseen earlier in the season. Villa has outperformed their xPTS by 16 points, with the metric suggesting the side should sit in 12th position based on chances created and conceded.

Villa scored 12 goals from outside the box in their opening 20 matches – a trend that has been difficult to maintain.

Meanwhile, Chelsea lost 2-1 to Arsenal during a heated affair in which Pedro Neto was red-carded.

He will be unavailable for Wednesday’s clash, alongside Marc Cucurella, Estavo, Levi Colwill, and Jamie Gittens, each of whom is injured. After a run of three games without a victory, the trip to Villa Park is daunting.

The London club may be reliant on the form of Cole Palmer, who has scored eight goals from 17 Premier League appearances this season, and Joao Pedro, who has already netted eleven times in the league, to break down a stuttering Villa side.

bet365 offers odds of 6/4 (2.50) on Chelsea to pick up the points, while Villa can be backed at 7/4 (2.75) with the same sportsbook.

