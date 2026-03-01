bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 Free Bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

How to Claim bet365’s Arsenal vs Chelsea Offer

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

It’s a second consecutive London derby for Arsenal, who must beat Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium to guarantee they stay in the driver’s seat of the title race.

The Gunners suffered back-to-back draws against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, enabling Manchester City to close Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to two points.

But during an emphatic display against rivals Tottenham Hotspur last week, in which Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokores each scored twice in a 4-1 win, Arsenal extended their lead back to five points.

This weekend’s test against Chelsea could be more problematic. Despite recent draws against Burnley and Leeds United, the West London outfit sits 5th in the Premier League, having scored an average of 1.77 goals per game.

João Pedro, who has made 15 goal contributions this season, is arguably the club’s most prolific attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Cole Palmer has scored eight in 16 Premier League outings, including four in his last three matches.

With no fresh injury concerns, Pedro and Palmer are set to start against Arsenal, whose chances will be defined by keeping the duo quiet.

Arsenal have only conceded 21 goals this season, four fewer than any other Premier League side, and, with only Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino, and Max Dowman sidelined, will feel confident of claiming all three points.

Throughout the season, questions have been asked about the quality of Arsenal’s attacking players.

However, the Gunners have now scored 14 goals in their last five Premier League matches, with Gyökeres netting five times during that period.

They can be backed with bet365 at 4/7 (1.57), with the same sportsbook offering odds of 19/4 (5.75) on an away victory.

