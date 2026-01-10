How to Claim bet365’s Charlton Vs Chelsea Offer

Charlton Vs Chelsea Preview: Tough Test for Rosenior Debut

Most early rounds of the FA Cup feature at least one giant-killing. As Chelsea travel South of the Thames to face Charlton on Saturday, they’d be wise not to underestimate their London rivals.

The two clubs have not met in nearly two decades. Charlton played Chelsea in eight consecutive Premier League seasons between 1998/1999 and 2006/2007, a period in which the Addicks came out on top on three occasions at Valley Parade.

Charlton’s last victory over Chelsea – a 4-2 thriller in 2004 – took them up to 6th in the Premier League. However, the two sides have endured contrasting 22-year spells since the memorable meeting.

Chelsea enjoyed their first Premier League and Champions League triumphs, while Charlton have bounced between League One and the Championship. Two teams who once routinely contested for local bragging rights now operate in completely different stratospheres.

Despite the success, the manager’s position at Stamford Bridge has continued to be a revolving door. Liam Rosenior will take charge of his first Chelsea game against Charlton after Enzo Maresca was dismissed last week.

Rotating his billion-pound squad might be tempting. Chelsea have a League Cup semi-final date with Arsenal four days later, and need to rectify their Premier League form quickly if they’re to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Filip Jorgensen is expected to replace Robert Sanchez in goal, while Jorrel Hato may deputise at left-back in place of the suspended Marc Cucurella. The new Chelsea boss will also be without the injured quartet, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Whether Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo are risked at Valley Parade, a stadium the Charlton faithful will attempt to make hostile, is unclear.

However rowdy the atmosphere, Charlton are not FA Cup specialists. The Championship side has not progressed beyond the third round since 2013/2014. Their recent league form isn’t much rosier, with only 2 wins in their previous 14 Championship fixtures.

Manager Nathan Jones will be animated as ever, but even his belief may wane with Kayne Ramsay, Onel Hernandez, Josh Edwards, and Matty Godden each sidelined through injury.

Anything other than a victory would feel disastrous for debuting manager Liam Rosenior. Chelsea can be backed at 19/50 (1.38) with bet365 to beat Charlton, while the same bookmaker offers 11/2 (6.5) on a victory for the home side.

