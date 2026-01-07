How to Claim bet365’s Burnley Vs Manchester United Offer

Burnley Vs Manchester United Preview: First Red Devils Game after Amorim Sacking

The Red Devils travel 37km north to face Burnley without a permanent manager. A frustrating 1-1 draw with Leeds United last time out proved to be Ruben Amorim’s final game as Manchester United boss.

The Portuguese coach arrived at Old Trafford with dreams of rebuilding a dying dynasty. 14 months later, he trudged out the exit door in a similar style to others who’ve attempted to return the storied club to its former glory.

His disappointing tenure included United’s lowest-ever finish, a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and a humiliating League Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.

Nonetheless, the timing of Amorim’s departure remains perplexing. United sit just three points outside the Champions League places and have only lost once in their previous eight Premier League games.

Interim boss Darren Fletcher will inherit similar problems to the recently departed gaffer. United will be without influential attacking duo Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Harry Maguire will also be unavailable. The fitness status of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount is currently unclear. Expecting scintillating, free-flowing football from an injury-plagued squad appears naive.

Despite United’s status among the world’s largest football brands, many believe the squad’s overall quality is only comparable to the Premier League’s middle-tier teams.

Fletcher will begin the task of preparing the squad for the next manager’s lofty ambitions at Turf Moor.

On paper, it’s a great opportunity to build momentum. The recently promoted outfit has lost nine of its last eleven outings and will not head into the tie with confidence.

The absences of Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts, Axel Tuanzebe, Hannibal Mejbri, Lyle Foster, Joe Worrall, Zian Flemming, and Jordan Beyer add further to their woes.

Still, United’s inability to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United, and West Ham United in recent weeks will not inspire much confidence in their camp, either.

bet365 backs United as favourites with odds of 4/6 (1.67), while Burnley are priced at 15/4 (4.75) to collect all three points.

