bet365 bonus code: Use GOAL30 for £30 in Free Bets for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal Vs Liverpool Preview: Huge Emirates Clash Awaits

Arsenal’s bid to end a 23-year wait for a Premier League title continues on Thursday, with Liverpool visiting the Emirates.

Arteta’s side threatened to loosen their grip on the title after dropping points in three out of six matches across November and December.

However, four consecutive Premier League victories over the Christmas period have reduced anxieties.

Title race jitters in North London are understandable; during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 seasons, Arsenal surrendered leads at the top of the table to Manchester City. In 2024/2025, the Gunners started the season as favourites, but lost out to Liverpool.

After basking in Premier League glory last summer, many assumed Liverpool would retain the trophy this campaign. Expectations were only heightened after a record-breaking £446 million summer spend and five straight Premier League victories at the start of the campaign.

The most notable triumph during Liverpool’s flying start was a 1-0 victory over Thursday’s opposition, Arsenal, which put the Kopites in pole position for this season’s title.

Even the most pessimistic Liverpool supporters would not have foreseen the capitulation that followed.

The club’s new look attacking line, featuring Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Mohammed Salah, struggled to gel during a run of 6 defeats in 7 Premier League games.

The latter two will be unavailable on Thursday due to injury and participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, respectively. Isak and Salah’s absence has created space for Ekitike and Wirtz to shine; the duo have produced a combined 10 goal contributions during Liverpool’s ongoing 8-game unbeaten run.

Continuing their run of form at The Emirates will be challenging; the Reds struggled during their recent away match with Fulham, and whether Ekitike will recover from a minor hamstring injury in time remains unclear.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are firing and will be confident of collecting all three points. The Gunners have not lost at home in the Premier League to a big six club in almost two calendar years, and only have Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori missing through injury.

bet365 price Arsenal as clear favourites in the star-studded Premier League clash with odds of 4/7 (1.57), while Liverpool can be backed at 17/4 (5.25).

