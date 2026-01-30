bet365 Bet Boosts Explained: Get Boosted Odds with bet365

bet365 Bet Boost Promotions How to get involved

Create an account or log in to bet365 here. Click on your desired sport, league, or market. View fixtures or competitions that are accompanied by the Bet Boost, Super Boost or Acca Boost symbol. Select and place your wager with enhanced odds.

bet365 Bet Boost Promotions: Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 makes wagering on the Champions League, Premier League, and several other sports markets more lucrative through its various Bet Boosts promotions. Bettors can enjoy boosted odds and enhanced returns on numerous single, bet builder, and accumulator wagers.

All selections eligible for Bet Boost are accompanied by an icon, two right-facing green arrows. On many occasions, bet365 displays the original value, such as 16/1, alongside the discounted offer, perhaps 14/1.

Viewing such boosts is impossible to miss – they’re often featured in the middle of bet365’s home page or easily accessible by clicking on the ‘Bet Boost’ section on eligible sports and leagues.

The Premier League has numerous Bet Boost options on player prop, match prop, and multi-leg wagers. However, the promotion is not exclusive to the nation’s most popular markets; many of bet365’s 44 other sports receive impressive coverage.

Still, the most lucrative Bet Boost offers are often reserved for high-profile events. Super Boost, an even more enhanced Bet Boost feature, is only sporadically available on popular fixtures, such as a Champions League semi-final.

The highly-rated sportsbook also offers considerable boosts on multi-leg wagers. Bet Builders are often enhanced under the same terms, and can be viewed alongside Bet Boosts.

Meanwhile, Acca Boost increases the returns available on doubles selections by 2.5% – the boost rises to 80% on 20-fold accumulators.

Many bettors may feel like the chances of winning 20-leg wagers are slim. Yet, accumulators with six selections, a range many bettors frequently engage with, earn users a generous boost of 12.5%.

Users must be aware of the terms and conditions of each Bet Boost promotion. Not all customers receive the same boosts, as some offers are only available to new or qualifying users.

Additionally, when Bet Boost is already eligible on a multi-leg selection, such as a Bet Builder on Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League, Acca Boost will not be available in conjunction with the original boost.

bet365 Bet Boost Promotion Example

Bettors can find Bet Boost options without hassle. Each sport, event, or competition which is compatible with Bet Boost has a designated page displaying the markets, selections, and Bet Builders with enhanced odds.

For example, on a Europa League night, bettors will immediately notice that the odds on Ollie Watkins to score first are boosted from 9/2 to 5/1, while a Bet Builder featuring three in-game outcomes has been enhanced from 20/1 to 22/1.

Still, Acca Boost, the alternative promotion that boosts multi-leg wagers by up to 80%, is not available on either of these bets. A doubles selection on Arsenal and Manchester City to win their respective League Cup ties, both of which are compatible with Acca Boost, earns bettors a 2.5% boost on their potential returns.

Meanwhile, Acca Boost increases the value of 6-fold Europa League accumulators by 12.5%. In this example, bettors receive an additional £5.09 boost in returns from a £1 stake.

