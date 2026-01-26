bet365 6 Scores Challenge: Comprehensive Offer Breakdown

bet365 Six Scores Challenge Promotion - How to get involved

Log in to your bet365 account or create one if you’re a new user. Go to the 6 Scores Challenge page, which can be accessed through the Sports or Promotions tab, or by selecting Soccer in the left-hand menu, then opening the Free Games section. Enter your score predictions for the six featured matches. Once you’ve made your picks, click “Save Predictions.”

bet365 Six Scores Challenge Promotion: Key Terms and Conditions

bet365’s lucrative Six Scores Challenge offers bettors the chance to win up to £250,000. The free-to-play game tasks bettors with predicting six scorelines correctly.

Selected fixtures are not Premier League or Champions League-specific. It can feature matches from numerous competitions.

Bettors who select six correct scorelines win a share of £250,000. The prize money is shared among other players who also predicted six correct scorelines.

The well-regarded feature rewards all bettors who answer at least one scoreline correctly. Five winning picks secure a share of £20,000, while four earn a share of £10,000.

As it’s significantly easier to predict four or five scorelines than it is six, the share of winnings that bettors are entitled to is likely to be proportionately smaller.

Meanwhile, those who answer three scorelines correctly earn 25 three spins, two correct scorelines receive 10 free bets, and one correct scoreline secures five free spins.

Free spins must be claimed within three days of being awarded. Additionally, free spins can only be used on Book of Horus, Sizzling 7s Fortune, and Spin O’Reely via Casino in the Sports app, or through the Games app/site.

bet365 Six Scores Challenge Example

During Premier League matchweeks, it’s typical for six English top-flight fixtures to be included in the free-to-play challenge.

An exemplar Six Scores Challenge features:

Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford 2-1 Liverpool

Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Everton 2-0 Tottenham

Bettors can edit their predictions until kick-off. So, players can adapt to late injuries and team news, or a change of heart.

If all six scorelines are correct, the bettor is entitled to a share of £250,000.

If four scorelines are backed correctly, but Liverpool snatch a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium and Everton beat Spurs 3-0, the bettor wins a share of £10,000.

If Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 2-0, but all other scorelines are incorrect, the bettor wins five three spins.

Bettors who fail to predict a single outcome will not receive a prize.

Prize money remains the same regardless of whether several favourites or underdogs have been backed. So, on most fixtures, it’s strategic to select the scoreline bookmakers view as most probable.

Alternatively, bet365 offers a six-fold accumulator on the bettor’s selected scorelines. The exemplar Six Scores Challenge scorelines have an accumulative value of 173.22/1.

+