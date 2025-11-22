Best Transfer Betting Sites: Top Bookies for Transfer Bets - November 2025

Top 5 Transfer Betting Sites Ranked - November 2025

bet365

bet365, widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading bookmakers, offers a broad range of transfer-related betting markets and provides insights to aid informed decision-making.

The Stoke-on-Trent bookmaker currently offers Transfer Special markets on 16 players linked with moves to or from Premier League clubs.

Alexander Isak’s speculated move away from Newcastle is arguably the window’s biggest story.

Bettors can back the Swede to be playing for Liverpool, Newcastle, or any Saudi Arabian club, alongside several other elite European sides, as of 3 September 2025.

The market, labelled as ‘Alexander Isak – Club on 03/09/2025’, is available for each of bet365’s featured 16 players.

bet365’s news website features insightful articles, including quotes from the sportsbook’s transfer market specialist and respected journalists.

The articles generally provide an overview of all the relevant and publicly available information on the window’s biggest transfer stories. It’s undoubtedly a useful resource for bettors looking for a concise, fact-driven understanding of an ongoing saga.

Sky Bet

Sky Sports News has been considered one of the most trustworthy transfer-related news sources for years.

Unsurprisingly, the major UK broadcaster’s betting platform, Sky Bet, offers a compelling range of transfer markets.

Sky Bet lists 13 Transfer Special player selections, including Alexander Isak, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Lionel Messi, and Harvey Elliott.

For each player, Sky Bet offers at least nine options for who the player could sign for before 2nd September 2025. Crucially, Sky Bet does not offer selections for players to remain at their current club.

Selections range from the fanciful, such as Lionel Messi joining Arsenal at 22/1, to the likely, including Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool at ½.

William Hill

William Hill offers ‘To Sign For Before 2nd September’ markets on 24 elite-level players, including Andy Robertson, Alejandro Garnacho, Benjamin Sesko, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

For some players, such as Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who is rumoured to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, William Hill lists up to 24 club selections, including Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, among other Premier League and European outfits.

For all of William Hill’s transfer specials, loan deals count and are paid out as winning bets.

Like Sky Bet, William Hill does not offer markets on players to remain at their current clubs.

Transfer special odds are updated regularly to reflect market trends, credible reports, and knock-on effects from other deals.

BetVictor

BetVictor, a major British bookmaker that has operated for 46 years, lists an industry-leading range of markets on its website, including Player Next Club, Club Next Signing, Most Signings, Loan Deals, and Manager Movement.

While the sportsbook sporadically offers several transfer special markets, its only active transfer market for this summer’s window is ‘To Sign Before 3rd September’.

The market includes selections for Darwin Núñez, Jamie Vardy, and Marc Guéhi, along with over 20 additional players.

Alexander Isak, whose rumoured £150M price tag makes the unsettled Newcastle forward unattainable for most clubs, is listed with nine ‘To Sign Before 3rd September’ club options, plus any Saudi Arabian or Serie A side.

In contrast, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, who has several realistic suitors, is listed with 19 club options, along with any Turkish or Saudi club.

Betfred

The reputable UK sportsbook offers ‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ options on the following seven players: Alejandro Garnacho, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Fernandes, Darwin Nunez, and Jack Grealish.

Out-of-favour Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has 19 ‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ options, including the favourites to land his signature, Chelsea, along with long shots, such as Real Madrid, Roma, and Juventus.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, who looks set to be moved on by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has 18 ‘‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ options, including 16 club-specific and 2 league-specific selections.

While none of Betfred’s 7 ‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ players are expected to leave their respective clubs on a temporary basis, loan moves do not count as winning bets.

Additionally, settlements are based on completed moves before September 3rd, 2025, and pre-agreed contracts or late moves to clubs that operate with extended transfer windows will not count.

Transfer Betting Site of the Week - bet365

bet365 presents a polished and broad-ranging product that appeals to a wide spectrum of sports bettors, and one of its most interesting features is the way it handles transfer betting markets — which deserve special attention.

From the outset, bet365 delivers on market depth and usability. It provides markets across more than 35 sports, competitive odds and a clean mobile/desktop interface. In terms of general sports wagering it ticks many boxes.

However, what stands out in my review is the transfer or “will this player move to this club?”-style markets and how well integrated they are within the broader sportsbook offering.

Transfer markets are increasingly popular in football wagering, and bet365 clearly recognises this trend.

The bookmaker not only lists standard transfer specials — such as whether a player will join a given club or leave their current club by a certain deadline — but also provides odds in a way that allows thoughtful punters to engage with the speculative side of football business.

The presentation of such markets alongside conventional match betting is seamless: you visit the football section, scroll to “Specials” or “Transfer/Move” markets and you’ll find the proposition of interest.

From my testing, the liquidity and frequency of these markets are solid, and they offer a distinct alternative to typical match-outcome bets.

The strength of bet365 in this area lies in three key aspects. First, the range: there are multiple transfer markets offered across major leagues and even niche ones, allowing bettors to cover not only superstar moves but more obscure transfers.

Second, the odds competency: given that bet365 consistently posts competitive margins in its odds structure, it means these transfer markets usually carry decent value relative to what you might find elsewhere.

Third, the integration: you can combine transfer markets with other specials in accumulators, and the same user account covers them along with match markets, in-play, futures, etc.

There are a couple of caveats. Transfer markets by nature can be speculative and slower to settle, and while bet365 offers them reliably, one must assess the general market sentiment and timing (for example, transfer window deadlines or club announcements).

Also, although value can be there, the odds reflect the risk: not all moves materialise, and you need to accept that these markets carry more uncertainty than match-result bets.

From the platform and product perspective, bet365 delivers a high-quality environment to place these bets, with clear display of odds, decent filtering tools and the standard features like cash-out and bet-builder available.

In conclusion, if you are someone who enjoys football beyond match day and are intrigued by betting on players’ movements and club business then bet365’s sportsbook offers one of the stronger and more accessible transfer-betting experiences in the market.

While no bookmaker can remove the inherent uncertainty of transfer outcomes, bet365 gives you a slick, robust platform to engage with those markets alongside its mainstream sports-betting offerings.

Transfer Betting Explained - How does it work?

The media frenzy, supporter hysteria, and millions of pounds spent each summer make the transfer window feel like its own sport.

Several major sportsbooks have responded to the growing mania surrounding the transfer window, offering a range of betting markets on rumoured player moves which can be bet on via their betting sites or betting apps.

Common betting markets include Next Club, where punters predict which team a player will join; Stay or Leave, where they bet on whether a player remains or moves on; and Most Signings, where punters back the club they think will be busiest in the transfer window.

Transfer bets usually apply to a specific window. For example, a hopeful Geordie might back Alexander Isak to stay at Newcastle this transfer window.

If the lethal Swedish striker remained at St James’ Park this summer, but joined Liverpool or Chelsea in January, a bet on Isak staying at Newcastle this window would still pay out.

Betting on transfers is challenging, yet lucrative for bettors with a deep understanding of the market, a sharp grasp of club strategies, and the ability to separate noise from credible reporting.

Best Transfer Betting Sites FAQs

Are transfer bets settled if a player moves after the window?

No, transfer bets are typically settled based on moves completed before the stated transfer window deadline.

For example, if a punter backs Alexander Isak to join Liverpool before 3rd September 2025, the bet only wins if the move is officially confirmed before that date. If he signs in January or agrees to join later, the bet loses – even if the deal becomes public knowledge.

Each bookmaker enforces this differently. So, reading the rules for each market is essential before wagering.

How are loan moves treated in transfer betting markets?

Loan moves are treated differently depending on the bookmaker. For instance, William Hill counts loan deals as winning bets in their transfer specials, meaning if a player joins a club on loan before the window closes, that bet pays out.

On the other hand, Betfred excludes loans from their ‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ markets, so loan deals don’t count as wins there.

It’s crucial for bettors to check each sportsbook’s specific rules before placing bets involving potential loan moves, as this can significantly affect whether a wager is successful or void.

Nonetheless, most of the players listed in each of the five featured bookmakers’ transfer specials are expected to make permanent transfers rather than complete loan deals.

When does the Premier League summer transfer window close?

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal, along with their 17 Premier League counterparts, have until 7 PM on September 1st, 2025, to complete transfers during the summer window.

The French Ligue 1, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and German Bundesliga transfer windows also shut on September 1st, 2025.

Bookmakers generally extend their ‘Club After Summer Transfer Window’ markets by a couple of days, in case administrative errors, late paperwork, or slightly longer European transfer windows delay transfers.

While Saudi Pro League clubs have until September 5th to land European stars, transfers completed after the 2nd or 3rd of September – depending on the rules of each bookmaker – will not count.

When does the Premier League transfer window reopen?

Premier League and most European clubs will be able to complete signings again on January 1st, 2026. In the months and weeks leading up to the winter transfer window, major bookmakers are likely to offer a new batch of transfer special markets.

In addition, once the first few rounds of fixtures have taken place, and pressure mounts on certain managers, ‘First To Be Sacked’, ‘Next To Be Sacked’, and ‘Manager Next Club’ markets are likely to emerge.