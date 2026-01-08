Best NFL Betting Sites: Top UK Bookies for NFL Betting - January 2026

Best NFL Betting Sites UK - January 2026

bet365

bet365’s NFL section impresses with 140+ betting markets and some of the sharpest odds in the industry. The interface is packed with live stats and unique in-play tools, offering a creative experience for NFL bettors.

NFL fans get a seamless combo of exclusive prop bets and niche markets—think special teams TDs or quirky “Swiftie Specials.” The live betting suite stands out, updating odds rapidly and delivering on-the-go excitement.

While their market depth is elite, newer users may find the landing page overwhelming at first. Still, the site’s track record for safety and reliable payouts is well established. Their sports betting app cannot be understated either possessing one of the highest rating on the iOS store.

They live stream a large proportion of NFL games each and every week, allowing players to tune in as long as they have a funded account, giving players the chance to keep track of the games they've bet on.

As well as this, £30 in free bets are available for new customers who use the bet365 bonus code GOAL30 at sign-up.

BetMGM

BetMGM’s NFL section retains its reputation for offering some of the sharpest spread and moneyline odds on big matchups. The platform’s layout balances classic sportsbook feels with modern navigation, making it easy to target any NFL wager.

Weekly boosts will juice select NFL props, while BetMGM’s app ensures hassle-free bet tracking—ideal for both week-to-week NFL betting and live-action fans.

While odds on niche player props might lag leading innovators, their status and respected support make it a staple for NFL bettors.

They also offer NFL early payout, which sees NFL moneyline bets settled as winners should the team you've bet on go 17 points ahead at any point

They also offer NFL early payout, which sees NFL moneyline bets settled as winners should the team you've bet on go 17 points ahead at any point

Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s betting site offers a strong NFL experience with deep market coverage that goes beyond the basics.

You’ll find the usual moneyline, spread and total points markets alongside a wide array of player props, unusual novelty wagers and futures on season outcomes, giving punters plenty of ways to engage with the NFL season.

The odds themselves are generally competitive compared with other UK sportsbooks, and Paddy Power frequently runs enhanced price promotions and boosts on marquee NFL events that add extra value.

They also provide generous introductory offers for new NFL bettors, such as free bet credits to use across Bet Builder markets that can be spread throughout the season, encouraging exploration of different bet types.

In-play betting is well supported: live markets update quickly as games unfold, and the mobile app makes it easy to place live bets or cash out if situations change. Overall it’s entertaining and comprehensive for NFL fans, especially given you can claim £50 in free bets with the Paddy Power sign up offer.

Betfair

Betfair’s betting site stands out for NFL bettors thanks to its depth of markets and competitive pricing. The NFL market coverage is extensive, ranging from standard match odds, spreads and totals to more niche player performance props and team specials.

Futures markets are particularly strong, with season-long options such as Super Bowl winner, conference champions, division winners and player awards available well in advance and priced competitively.

Odds are generally sharp, especially on high-liquidity NFL games, and the exchange model often delivers better value than traditional sportsbooks.

Betfair also runs regular offers and odds boosts around key NFL fixtures, playoffs and prime-time games, adding extra appeal for regular bettors.

In-play NFL betting is another highlight, with fast updates, a wide range of live markets and the ability to react quickly to momentum shifts, drives and scoring plays. Overall, Betfair offers a flexible, value-driven NFL betting experience, with the Betfair sign up offer one of the best out there for NFL free bets.

Betfred

Betfred’s betting site delivers a solid experience for NFL fans, combining a broad selection of markets with user-friendly navigation.

Their NFL offerings cover all the essentials, including moneyline, spread and total points markets for every regular season and playoff game.

Beyond the basics, Betfred provides a range of player and team props that add depth for those looking to explore more detailed betting options. Futures markets are well-stocked, featuring Super Bowl winner, conference and division outcomes, and key player award predictions with competitive odds.

Speaking of odds, Betfred often presents attractive lines, and they enhance value with regular promotions, odds boosts and special offers tied to marquee NFL matchups that can improve potential returns.

In-play NFL betting is responsive, with live odds adjusting quickly and a good variety of markets available as games unfold.

Overall, Betfred’s NFL coverage balances variety and value, making it a strong choice for both casual and experienced bettors, especially when you consider £50 in free bets are on offer with the Betfred promo code.

What we look for with the Best NFL Betting Sites

Sports Betting Site & App

We rate NFL sites on layout, speed, live features, and mobile usability. For a flawless NFL experience, BetMGM blends a classic design with fast updates and seamless live streams, whilst bet365 and Betfred also shine for intuitive navigation and modern NFL sections.

Personally, I love testing how easy it is to find first touchdown scorer bets during game day or navigating to live NFL odds. Slick apps, quick load times, and clear bet slips play a huge role in getting my stamp of approval.

NFL Betting Odds

Great odds are vital for long-term NFL betting profits. We compare spreads, player props, and live prices across platforms. bet365 leads with consistently sharp lines and live odds updates, whilst Paddy Power regularly match or beat the market for competitive NFL prices, keeping bettors ahead.

Whether you’re chasing value for player props or line shopping for the best NFL outright markets, competitive odds make your bankroll stretch further. We routinely spot-check pricing to make it easy for you to know where your money works hardest.

NFL Accumulator Markets

Sportsbooks with deep NFL menus make accumlator bets easy. bet365 and BetMGM offer broad props and specialty markets, ideal for building big-ticket parlays. Betfair also impresses with unique markets and user-friendly parlay builders, enhancing the Sunday action for all levels of fans.

Bet builders, alternate lines, and quirky prop combos are must-haves for my sports betting style. It’s all about flexibility—being able to craft that eight-leg bet builder or add a fun “first drive field goal” bet to keep things interesting from kickoff to final whistle.

NFL Promotions/Bonuses & Odds Boosts

Promos matter—week-in, week-out, not just at sign-up. bet365 stands out for NFL betting promos, with early payout, odds boosts and free bet offers that boost value every Sunday.

Paddy Power and Betfair also deliver with regular football boosts and creative rewards for both loyal and new NFL bettors.

I’m always scouting for offers that make my bonus bets last, but ongoing boosts, reloads, and quirky profit promos are what separate the top books from the rest. Never miss those limited-time deals before Sunday’s games.

Security

Security is non-negotiable. We verify encryption, PIN or biometric logins, and withdrawal reliability. BetMGM and bet365 both offer robust protocols and a flawless record for fast, secure handling of your funds. Betfred and Paddy also earn top marks for user protections and trusted licensing, ensuring your funds stay safe.

You should always feel confident that your money and personal info are protected. That’s why we never skip reviewing withdrawal reliability, secure logins, and the track record of every sportsbook we rate—so you can focus on your bets, not your data.

NFL Betting Types Explained

NFL Moneyline

Moneyline bets are as simple as picking who wins the game—no point spreads, just your team to win outright. These bets run into overtime, with your bet paying out no matter when your team wins, just as long as they do.

NFL Handicaps

Handicap bets level the playing field by giving one team a point advantage. For example, Bills -7.5 vs. Patriots +7.5 means the Bills need to win by 8+. If the Patriots lose by 7 or fewer (or win), users who bet the spread cash in, winning the bet.

NFL Totals -Over/Unders

Over/under betting lets you bet on the combined score—over or under a set line. For example, if Eagles vs. Chiefs is set at 51.5, bet “over” if you think they’ll combine for 52+, or “under” if you expect a lower score.

NFL Prop Bets

Prop bets zero in on outcomes within the game, like “Drake Maye Over 1.5 passing TDs” or “Bills defense scores a TD.” There are both player props (QB passing yards) and team props (Ravens total sacks), with prop bets helping keep every play exciting.

NFL Bet Builders

Bet builders link multiple bets into one bigger bet—every leg must win, but the potential payout is much bigger. For example, combine Chiefs -3 and Eagles Over 51.5. Miss one, the whole bet loses, but hit all and you score a big win.

Be careful, as these are more volatile than straight bets. One thing I always enjoyed doing was 2-leg bet builders, as they are more likely to hit and offer decent payouts compared to straight bets.

NFL Outrights

Outright bets allow you to wager on season-long outcomes such as “Bills to win the Super Bowl” or “Patrick Mahomes for MVP.” Other futures include division champs, conference winners, and season stat leaders.

How to Sign Up with the Best NFL Betting Sites