Best NFL Betting Sites: Top UK Bookies for NFL Betting - January 2026

Dabble
£10 No Deposit Free Bet with GOALDAB
New Customers Only
New customers only. Free bets credited following registration. Must be wagered 1x at min odds of 1/2 (1.5). 7-day expiry. Stake not returned. Promotional terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs
BOYLE Sports
Bet £10 Get £30 in free bets + £10 Casino Bonus plus When your Team Goes 2 Goal ahead, we pay out!
New Customers Only
18+ New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. £40 in FREE Bets (FB) as £30 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. T&Cs Apply. 18+. Applies to bets placed on match betting ahead of kick off. Get paid out as a winner if your team goes 2 goals ahead even if they win, lose or draw. 90 mins only. Applies to Singles & Multiples. T&Cs apply.
bet365
Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365
New Customers Only
18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.
Betfred
£50 IN FREE BETS, WHEN YOU BET £10
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Unibet
Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses
New Customers Only
18+. GambleAware.org . New GB customers only. Min £10 debit card deposit. Place a £10+ bet on sportsbook at min odds 1/1 (2.0) each leg. Receive 2 x £10 free bets within 24 hours of bet settlement, and further 2 x £10 casino bonus the next day. T&C’s apply.
Sky Bet
£30 IN FREE BETS - WHEN YOU PLACE ANY BET
New Customers Only
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+.
BetMGM
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New cust. Deposit £10+ in 7 days & bet on sports. Min odds apply. Reward = 4 x £10 Free Bets (2 x £10 Bet Builders & 2 x £10 Sports bet). Valid 7 days. Free bets not valid on e-sports & non UK/IE horse racing. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Paddy Power
£50 in Bet Builder Bets when you stake £10 on football
New Customers Only
New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org
talkSPORT BET
Get up to £40 in Football Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet up to £40 (min. £20) via mobile or app on any football (odds 1/1+) within 7 days of registration. Get up to £40 in free bets on selected markets, which expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Midnite
BET £10 GET £30
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Place a £10+ bet at min odds 1/1 (2.0) within 14 days of sign-up. Get £30 in Free Bets, valid for 7 days on selected bets only. Free stake not returned with winnings. T&Cs apply. Home
Betfair
Get £50 in free multiples When you place £10 bet on Sportsbook
New Customers Only
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. GambleAware.org
Tote
Bet £10 Get £40 in Bonuses
New Customers Only
New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on a selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Home
Ladbrokes
£30 in Free Bets - When you bet £5 on Sports
New Customers Only
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
William Hill
Get £40 in free bets when you deposit & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+. Play Safe. Online only. For new UK register customers using promo code G40. Deposit & place £10 cash single bet (min odds 1/2) on sportsbook (excl. Virtuals). Get £40 in Free Bets (4x£10), valid for sportsbook (excl. Virtuals), 7 days expiry, must use in full (£10 each). Not valid with deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or WH PLUS Card. One per customer. Full T&Cs apply. www.begambleaware.org #ad
SpreadEx
Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Place a qualifying £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater and get 3x £10 free fixed odds bets in consecutive days and 6x £5 free spread bets across consecutive days. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Betano
Kick off with £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
18+ New customers. Opt in, deposit and bet £10 on any sports market (odds 1/1+) within 3 days of sign up. Get 4x£10 Free Bets for set markets. Bonuses expire in 14 days. Scroll down for T&Cs | GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly
Coral
Get £20 in Sports Bets + 50 Free Spins When You Bet £5
New Customers Only
18+. New Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet type excl(min odds 1/2). Min first £5+ deposit and bet within 14 days of account reg & get 4x £5 free bets(selected sports market only) and 50 Free Spins(value pound0.10 selected games) Valid 7 days. Restrictions & T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
10bet
100% up to £50 Welcome Bonus
New Customers Only
TC’s: New players. Choose bonus at signup / use code SPORT. Wager deposit+bonus 8x. Max bet = bonus. Deposit used 1st. Early withdrawals void bonus. Valid 60 days. Odds, bet & payment limits. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Parimatch
Bet £10 Get £30
New Customers Only
18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£5 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Splash, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 20 days. T&Cs apply. Home | Please gamble responsibly
CopyBet
Bet £20, Get £20 in Free Bets + up to 15% daily profit boost
New Customers Only
Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. The Free bet include: 1 x £20 Free bet any Live or Pre-Match event. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry. To unlock the offer, complete the first deposit via the banking app secured by Truelayer. Profit boost: One boost per day; claim required. 1 day to claim (by 23:59 UTC+3). Max stake £30. Single bets only. No Free Bets. Profit Boost valid for 24 hrs. Max payout £1,000. Credited within 24 hrs. 18+. GambleAware.com
BetUK
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New cust only. Opt-in required. Deposit & place a bet within 7 days and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater to be credited with 3 x £10 Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 football. Free Bets cannot be used on e-sports and non-UK/IE horse racing. 7 day expiry. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org
Virgin Bet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets - Free Bet Builder Every Sunday on any match
New Customers Only
*New members only. £10+ bet on sports (ex. virtuals) at 1.5 min odds, settled within 14 days. Free Bets: accepted in 7 days, valid 7 days; £20 use on sportsbook, £10 on Bet Builder. Stake not returned. T&Cs + deposit exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org . 18+. Members only.Use Free Bet on any Bet Builder market for the selected football match by kick-off (EVS min odds). Free Bet: login & accept via pop-up, max 1/ Member. Free Bet varies from £1 - £20 per Member. Stakes not returned T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs Apply. Bet Responsibly. GambleAware.org . 18+.
Mr. Play
Bet £10 Get £15
New Customers Only
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
Luckster
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New customers only. Only residents of UK and IE. Max. FreeBet amount: £10. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. The “Welcome Free Bet” must be used at luckster.com within 14 days of being credited to your account. Customers who deposit using Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skril 1-Tap will not be eligible for any free bet offer. Free Bet Specific Terms and Conditions: One Free bet token will be awarded once you have made your first deposit and have bet £10 with min odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher. This bet must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify for the welcome free bet offer. Full TC's Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
easyBet
Bet £20 Get £20 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New customers only. To qualify for free bets, the new user must place and settle £20 on easyBet markets. The user must bet on at least 2 different events to qualify. The user must place and settle bets at odds of 2.0 or more. An event is classed as two different sporting events. Bets can be placed on singles, multiples and Bet Builders. The user must place and settle bets before the closing date of the promotion to qualify. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware. 18+
BetVictor
Get £30 in Free Bets for Premier League Join us & bet £10
New Customers Only
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 or more on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds within 7 days of registration. No cash out. Get £30 in Free Football Bets, selected markets. Free Bets expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly. Full T&Cs
Betway
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 100 Free Spins
New Customers Only
New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on More Unusual Suspects (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ GambleAware.org . Bet the Responsible Way. Full Terms apply
SBK
Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers only. Minimum first deposit of £10. Place a £10 bet at minimum odds of 2.0 to receive £40 in Free Bets within 48 hours. Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org ./p>
Zetbet
Bet £10 Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible.
Matchbook
Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet £20
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Sign Up with Bonus Code: NEW30. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on Matchbook Exchange at odds of 2.0 or more. Bet and Settle 1x£10 Bet on a Bet Builder or Multiple at odds of 3.0 or more, with min 3 selections. Within 72 hours of Qualifying Bets settling user will receive 1x £10 Exchange Free Bet, 1x £10 Multiples Free Bet, and 1x £10 Bet Builder Free Bet. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller or PaySafe card will not qualify for this promotion. 18+ Only. T's and C's Apply. Gamble Aware.
QuinnBet
50% back up to £25
New Customers Only
18+ New UK Customers Only. Bet £10+ on any sportsbook markets at odds of evens (2.00) or greater. No cash out. Get 50% back of your first day’s losses (from first bet settlement until 23:59) as a Free Bet up to £25, valid for 7 days. Min. 3 bets on different events required, with 2 bets being at least 50% of your largest stake. Place at least 1 bet of £10+ at odds 2.00+ to receive a £5 Free Bet even if your account is up or losses are under £5. T&Cs Apply. GambleAware.org
kwiff
Bet £10 and Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
New UK customers. 18+ only. Min £10 dep. In 5 days of first deposit, place a £10+ bet at min 1.50. No Multis/EW. Credited in 48 hrs; valid 7 days. T&Cs apply. Ends 1/1/27. GambleAware.org
NetBet
Get £20 Free Bet + 25 Free Spins When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00) to get 4 x £5 Free Bets + 25 Free Spins on Big Bass Splash (10p spins, no wagering). Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
AK Bets
Up to £100 Winnings Boost on your first Acca
New Customers Only
Applies to new UK/IRE customers who sign up with promo code AKACCA100. Place your first bet as a multiple (minimum 3 selections) and AK Bets will boost the profit gained on that initial bet by 25% in the form of a Free Bet up to a value of £100. 18+ | GambleAware.org
bwin
£20 Backup bet if your first bet loses
New Customers Only
18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply
Jeffbet
Bet £10 And Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network.. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply 18+ #ad gambleaware Full T&Cs
NRG.bet
Bet £20 and Get a £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New customers only. Sign up using promo code b20g10. Deposit and place a minimum £20 bet with minimum odds of evens (2.00) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. Free bet expires after 7 days. 18+. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Blue Fox Casino
Bet £20 and Get £30 Free Bets
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Mogobet
Deposit & Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
New Customers Only
Opt-in Required. Min Deposit £10 with promo code: ROYAL required. Offer is valid from 17/06/2025 to 21/06/2025 23:59GMT. Minimum of £10 worth of qualifying bets to any horse racing event to get a £30 Free bet. Free bet must be used within 7 Days and bonus within 7 Days from receipt. Free bet is a one-time stake, minimum odds of 2, stake is not returned. 1X wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Max conversion: £200. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. GambleAware.org
Highbet
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New Customers Only
18+. New verified customers. UK residents. Customers must first opt-in to this promotion before making the qualifying bet within 7 days of registration. Min. stake amount: £10 with real money with you first ever bet within 7 days of your registration. Free bets must be claimed within the promotion section of the website. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bet amount: £20 (1x£20). Min. odds: 3/2 (2.5). Maximum withdrawable winnings from free bet per player: £100. Period to activate: 7 days after the qualifying bet is placed. Full TC's Apply. GambleAware.org
7bet
BET £10 & GET £10
New Customers Only
1st deposit only. Min deposit £10. Max bonus £10. Min odds 1/1 (2.0). Max winnings £100. 5-days bonus expiry. User Agreement and Bonus T&Cs apply.
PricedUp
Bet £40 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+. New customers only. Place a minimum £40 bet on any selection with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and receive 4x£5 Free Bets. Free bets expire after 24 hours. GambleAware.org . T&Cs & Maximum Pay-Outs Apply. #ad
ThePools
Bet £10 Get £20
New Customers Only
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater and we will give you £20 in free bets. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets. 1x Football, 1x Racing, 1x Tennis & 1x Any Sport. Cashed out, Void or 'Draw No Bet' wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Available to customers who register from an Affiliate link only. Available once per customer. Free bets will be credited upon bet settlement and will expire 7 days after being claimed. Full T&Cs apply.
Planet Sport Bet
Bet £20 Get £10 in Free Bets
New Customers Only
Applies to new UK/IE customers who sign up via approved partner sites with promo code bet20get10. Place a minimum £20 cash bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and receive a £10 Free Bet 18+. GambleAware.org . Full T&Cs apply.
Betrino
Bet £25 Get £50 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £50, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Monster Sports
Deposit & Bet £20 Get £40 Free Bets
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms Apply. 18+. | _GambleAware.org | #Ad
TheOnlineCasino
Bet £20 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet - one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.
All British Casino
Get a £10 Free Bet When you Bet £10
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
Pub Casino
Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 + 50% ACCA Boost on all Football Games
New Customers Only
#AD | New customers only. £10 in real money. Bets placed on sports at odds of 2.00 or more to qualify. Bets must be placed 24 hours within registration. £10 free bets must be wagered on sports. Full TCs apply. 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly
QuickBet
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
New Customers Only
#AD | Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 | Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | T&C's apply |Free bet: Min odds: 2.0 - Free bet value will be deducted from free bet winnings | 18+ | GambleAware.org | Gambling is addictive, please gamble responsibly.
Casino Kings
Bet £10 and Get £40 Free Bet
New Customers Only
New Players Only. Free bet-one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Free bets and Bonuses are valid for 7 days. Limited to 1 sport & 5 casino brand/s within the network. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply. 18+. GambleAware.org
Hollywoodbets
Free bet up to £30 on 1st Losing ACCA
New Customers Only
18+. Register an account and deposit £10+ using Visa/Mastercard. Get your stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £30, on your first qualifying acca to be settled as a loss. Qualifying accas each need to be a stake of £10+, 3+ legs, odds of 4/1 or greater and settled within your first 7 days. Each customer will be eligible for a maximum of 1 x free bet with this promotion. TCs Apply. GambleAware.org
Best NFL Betting Sites UK - January 2026
bet365
bet365’s NFL section impresses with 140+ betting markets and some of the sharpest odds in the industry. The interface is packed with live stats and unique in-play tools, offering a creative experience for NFL bettors.
NFL fans get a seamless combo of exclusive prop bets and niche markets—think special teams TDs or quirky “Swiftie Specials.” The live betting suite stands out, updating odds rapidly and delivering on-the-go excitement.
While their market depth is elite, newer users may find the landing page overwhelming at first. Still, the site’s track record for safety and reliable payouts is well established. Their sports betting app cannot be understated either possessing one of the highest rating on the iOS store.
They live stream a large proportion of NFL games each and every week, allowing players to tune in as long as they have a funded account, giving players the chance to keep track of the games they've bet on.
As well as this, £30 in free bets are available for new customers who use the bet365 bonus code GOAL30 at sign-up.
BetMGM
BetMGM’s NFL section retains its reputation for offering some of the sharpest spread and moneyline odds on big matchups. The platform’s layout balances classic sportsbook feels with modern navigation, making it easy to target any NFL wager.
Weekly boosts will juice select NFL props, while BetMGM’s app ensures hassle-free bet tracking—ideal for both week-to-week NFL betting and live-action fans.
While odds on niche player props might lag leading innovators, their status and respected support make it a staple for NFL bettors.
They also offer NFL early payout, which sees NFL moneyline bets settled as winners should the team you've bet on go 17 points ahead at any point
£40 in free bets are also on offer for all your NFL bets this week with the BetMGM sign up offer.
Paddy Power
Paddy Power’s betting site offers a strong NFL experience with deep market coverage that goes beyond the basics.
You’ll find the usual moneyline, spread and total points markets alongside a wide array of player props, unusual novelty wagers and futures on season outcomes, giving punters plenty of ways to engage with the NFL season.
The odds themselves are generally competitive compared with other UK sportsbooks, and Paddy Power frequently runs enhanced price promotions and boosts on marquee NFL events that add extra value.
They also provide generous introductory offers for new NFL bettors, such as free bet credits to use across Bet Builder markets that can be spread throughout the season, encouraging exploration of different bet types.
In-play betting is well supported: live markets update quickly as games unfold, and the mobile app makes it easy to place live bets or cash out if situations change. Overall it’s entertaining and comprehensive for NFL fans, especially given you can claim £50 in free bets with the Paddy Power sign up offer.
Betfair
Betfair’s betting site stands out for NFL bettors thanks to its depth of markets and competitive pricing. The NFL market coverage is extensive, ranging from standard match odds, spreads and totals to more niche player performance props and team specials.
Futures markets are particularly strong, with season-long options such as Super Bowl winner, conference champions, division winners and player awards available well in advance and priced competitively.
Odds are generally sharp, especially on high-liquidity NFL games, and the exchange model often delivers better value than traditional sportsbooks.
Betfair also runs regular offers and odds boosts around key NFL fixtures, playoffs and prime-time games, adding extra appeal for regular bettors.
In-play NFL betting is another highlight, with fast updates, a wide range of live markets and the ability to react quickly to momentum shifts, drives and scoring plays. Overall, Betfair offers a flexible, value-driven NFL betting experience, with the Betfair sign up offer one of the best out there for NFL free bets.
Betfred
Betfred’s betting site delivers a solid experience for NFL fans, combining a broad selection of markets with user-friendly navigation.
Their NFL offerings cover all the essentials, including moneyline, spread and total points markets for every regular season and playoff game.
Beyond the basics, Betfred provides a range of player and team props that add depth for those looking to explore more detailed betting options. Futures markets are well-stocked, featuring Super Bowl winner, conference and division outcomes, and key player award predictions with competitive odds.
Speaking of odds, Betfred often presents attractive lines, and they enhance value with regular promotions, odds boosts and special offers tied to marquee NFL matchups that can improve potential returns.
In-play NFL betting is responsive, with live odds adjusting quickly and a good variety of markets available as games unfold.
Overall, Betfred’s NFL coverage balances variety and value, making it a strong choice for both casual and experienced bettors, especially when you consider £50 in free bets are on offer with the Betfred promo code.
What we look for with the Best NFL Betting Sites
Sports Betting Site & App
We rate NFL sites on layout, speed, live features, and mobile usability. For a flawless NFL experience, BetMGM blends a classic design with fast updates and seamless live streams, whilst bet365 and Betfred also shine for intuitive navigation and modern NFL sections.
Personally, I love testing how easy it is to find first touchdown scorer bets during game day or navigating to live NFL odds. Slick apps, quick load times, and clear bet slips play a huge role in getting my stamp of approval.
NFL Betting Odds
Great odds are vital for long-term NFL betting profits. We compare spreads, player props, and live prices across platforms. bet365 leads with consistently sharp lines and live odds updates, whilst Paddy Power regularly match or beat the market for competitive NFL prices, keeping bettors ahead.
Whether you’re chasing value for player props or line shopping for the best NFL outright markets, competitive odds make your bankroll stretch further. We routinely spot-check pricing to make it easy for you to know where your money works hardest.
NFL Accumulator Markets
Sportsbooks with deep NFL menus make accumlator bets easy. bet365 and BetMGM offer broad props and specialty markets, ideal for building big-ticket parlays. Betfair also impresses with unique markets and user-friendly parlay builders, enhancing the Sunday action for all levels of fans.
Bet builders, alternate lines, and quirky prop combos are must-haves for my sports betting style. It’s all about flexibility—being able to craft that eight-leg bet builder or add a fun “first drive field goal” bet to keep things interesting from kickoff to final whistle.
NFL Promotions/Bonuses & Odds Boosts
Promos matter—week-in, week-out, not just at sign-up. bet365 stands out for NFL betting promos, with early payout, odds boosts and free bet offers that boost value every Sunday.
Paddy Power and Betfair also deliver with regular football boosts and creative rewards for both loyal and new NFL bettors.
I’m always scouting for offers that make my bonus bets last, but ongoing boosts, reloads, and quirky profit promos are what separate the top books from the rest. Never miss those limited-time deals before Sunday’s games.
Security
Security is non-negotiable. We verify encryption, PIN or biometric logins, and withdrawal reliability. BetMGM and bet365 both offer robust protocols and a flawless record for fast, secure handling of your funds. Betfred and Paddy also earn top marks for user protections and trusted licensing, ensuring your funds stay safe.
You should always feel confident that your money and personal info are protected. That’s why we never skip reviewing withdrawal reliability, secure logins, and the track record of every sportsbook we rate—so you can focus on your bets, not your data.
NFL Betting Types Explained
NFL Moneyline
Moneyline bets are as simple as picking who wins the game—no point spreads, just your team to win outright. These bets run into overtime, with your bet paying out no matter when your team wins, just as long as they do.
NFL Handicaps
Handicap bets level the playing field by giving one team a point advantage. For example, Bills -7.5 vs. Patriots +7.5 means the Bills need to win by 8+. If the Patriots lose by 7 or fewer (or win), users who bet the spread cash in, winning the bet.
NFL Totals -Over/Unders
Over/under betting lets you bet on the combined score—over or under a set line. For example, if Eagles vs. Chiefs is set at 51.5, bet “over” if you think they’ll combine for 52+, or “under” if you expect a lower score.
NFL Prop Bets
Prop bets zero in on outcomes within the game, like “Drake Maye Over 1.5 passing TDs” or “Bills defense scores a TD.” There are both player props (QB passing yards) and team props (Ravens total sacks), with prop bets helping keep every play exciting.
NFL Bet Builders
Bet builders link multiple bets into one bigger bet—every leg must win, but the potential payout is much bigger. For example, combine Chiefs -3 and Eagles Over 51.5. Miss one, the whole bet loses, but hit all and you score a big win.
Be careful, as these are more volatile than straight bets. One thing I always enjoyed doing was 2-leg bet builders, as they are more likely to hit and offer decent payouts compared to straight bets.
NFL Outrights
Outright bets allow you to wager on season-long outcomes such as “Bills to win the Super Bowl” or “Patrick Mahomes for MVP.” Other futures include division champs, conference winners, and season stat leaders.
How to Sign Up with the Best NFL Betting Sites
- Choose one of the betting sites listed above in this article
- Click the 'Join Here' option
- Enter your personal details such as full name, address, phone number and email
- Choose your username and password
- Enter your bonus code at sign up if required
- Finish the account creation process
- Make your first deposit
- You're now ready to start your NFL betting journey