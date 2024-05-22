Atalanta vs Leverkusen Predictions and Betting Tips: Invincibles Reign to End

Our football betting expert offers his Atalanta vs Leverkusen betting tips and predictions ahead of Wednesday’s 20:00 Europa League final, in Dublin.

After completing an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign, Leverkusen head to Dublin in search of European glory.

However, the German champions’ rise under Xabi Alonso is matched by Atalanta’s brilliant climb under Gian Piero Gasperini. The Italian side will take the game to the favourites, which should lead to a thrilling final.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen Betting Tips

Atalanta or draw @ 1/1 with Betano

Over 3.5 Goals @ 12/5 with Betano

Gianluca Scamacca to score first for Atalanta @ 4/1 with Betano

All odds are courtesy of Betano, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

La Dea to trouble Leverkusen

Leverkusen head into the final as odds-on favourites to win the clash in 90 minutes after an incredible campaign. However, their path to Dublin has seen them defeat Qarabag, West Ham and Roma, with those final two opponents allowing Leverkusen to take the initiative.

As for Atalanta, they’re used to the underdog tag. Their route to the final has seen them eliminate Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon, previous trophy favourites Liverpool and a Marseille side with much more European pedigree.

Atalanta took the game to each of those sides, most notably in their 3-0 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield. In fact, La Dea’s only defeat in Europe this season came in the tricky position of defending a 3-0 first-leg lead at home.

Leverkusen have drawn two of their last three in Europe and the intensity of this Atalanta side presents a very different test to what they’ve faced in Europe so far. Given that, back La Dea to avoid defeat through 90 minutes at least.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen Tip 1: Atalanta or draw @ 1/1 with Betano

Aggressive Atalanta to open up the game

Atalanta’s best bet in this clash is to go after Bayer early on and prevent them from getting into their rhythm. The German side like to control the tempo with their possession-heavy positional play, but Atalanta can bring enough chaos to trouble them.

La Dea have scored in 11 of their 12 Europa League games this term, netting 22 times in total. Given how they shell-shocked Liverpool at Anfield, they can get about Bayer and really trouble them.

Leverkusen have their own scoring threats, with plenty of pace to play on the counter if Atalanta open the game up. With that in mind, over 3.5 goals at the boosted price of 12/5 appeals.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen Tip 2: Over 3.5 Goals @ 12/5 with Betano

Scamacca key again for Atalanta

Atalanta’s run to the Europa League final has been led by former West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca.

He has scored six times across his last seven matches in Europe and the striker has had a stellar finish to the campaign, netting 10 in his last 15 matches.

Scamacca has been key in each of Atalanta’s tricky away trips in Europe. He has scored the opening goal at Liverpool and Marseille and he scored Atalanta’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Sporting.

He can follow that up by netting the Serie A side’s opener in Dublin.

Atalanta vs Leverkusen Tip 3: Gianluca Scamacca to score first for Atalanta @ 4/1 with Betano