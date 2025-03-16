Our football expert offers his Arsenal vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 13:30 (16/05/2025).

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Tips for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal to win @ 4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Both teams to score @ 4/5 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams have been inconsistent heading into this London derby. Arsenal have failed to win their last three Premier League games, drawing with Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, and suffering a defeat to West Ham. As a result, they are now 15 points behind first-placed Liverpool.

During that run, the Gunners fired 7 goals past PSV in the Champions League, putting themselves on the brink of the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have bounced back with three consecutive wins following a run of three straight defeats.

In Chelsea’s last outing, they beat relegation-threatened Leicester 1-0, which has lifted them to fourth in the league table.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal Expected Lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Merino, Martinelli

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez, Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sancho, Palmer, Nkunku, Neto

Arsenal to Gain the Three Points

Over the last few seasons, Arsenal have emerged victorious in their meetings with Chelsea at the Emirates.

Last season, the Gunners obliterated Chelsea 5-0 at home, following a 3-1 victory over them the previous year.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have only won once in their last four visits to the Emirates, with an aggregate scoreline of 11-4.

This season, Mikel Arteta’s side have been strong at home in the Premier League. Their only defeat came in their last home game against West Ham.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled on the road, as they have failed to win any of their last six Premier League away games.

Even though Arsenal haven’t been prolific in the Premier League recently, the history of this fixture suggests a different outcome on Sunday.

We Should See Goals at the Emirates

Both teams have been involved in multiple games recently where three or more goals have been featured.

Prior to beating Leicester 1-0, Chelsea had gone 10 games in a row where at least three goals occurred.

Chelsea have netted 53 goals and conceded 36 in their 28 league games this campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s side also score an average of 1.9 goals per match in the Premier League, which is equivalent to that of their opponents, Arsenal.

There were eight goals in Arsenal’s 7-1 thrashing of PSV in their first-leg Champions League fixture.

In previous meetings between the two London clubs, three of the last four games at both grounds have featured four or more goals.

Given Chelsea’s recent results and the high-scoring nature of their past fixtures, we can expect plenty of goals this weekend.

Both Teams Likely to Score

Of the last four meetings between Arsenal and Chelsea in England’s top division, the Blues have failed to score only once.

Arsenal have scored at least one goal in each of the last six Premier League meetings at either ground.

Chelsea have failed to score only once in their last 12 games and that was a 3-0 defeat to Brighton away from home. The Blues have conceded in nine of those 12 games.

During the 2024/25 Premier League season, Chelsea managed a mere six clean sheets. This means they manage a clean sheet once every 4.7 matches on average.

The Gunners haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in their last four games. However, they have still managed to score in three of those.

