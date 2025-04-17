5 Anytime Goalscorers to Back Across Europe this Easter Weekend

Stars across the Premier League, Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and La Liga are shining. We’ve picked five to score anytime this weekend.

We look across Europe’s top five leagues for standout anytime goalscorer options. Some players are hitting top form as the season winds down.

Anytime goalscorer market Odds Omar Marmoush - Man City 13/8 Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan 21/10 Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund 18/25 Georges Mikautadze - Lyon 20/21 Julian Alvarez - Atletico Madrid 7/5

Omar Marmoush - Manchester City vs Everton

With Erling Haaland injured, Omar Marmoush now appears to have taken over as Pep Guardiola’s biggest goal threat. The Egyptian has quickly adapted to the Premier League, and he already looks very comfortable. In the league alone, he’s already scored six goals, and he’ll be aiming for double figures.

Next up for the Cityzens is a trip to an Everton side who’ve won just two of the last 10 across all competitions. They’ve kept only two clean sheets since the start of February, and with Marmoush scoring three in four, he’ll be eager for more. The Toffees, meanwhile, have only pride to play for.

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan vs Bologna

Lautaro Martinez has been a standout for Inter Milan recently. His two goals in two games against Bayern Munich helped book a Champions League semi-final spot, and his confidence will be sky high. His 20 goals across Serie A and the Champions League have been huge for I Nerazzurri.

Their opponents, Bologna, need a response after defeat to Atalanta, but it’s the visitors who have form on their side. I Rossoblù have just two clean sheets in their last 10, and with Inter gunning for the title, they’ll see an opportunity - especially Martinez, after scoring his 150th goal for the club.

Serhou Guirassy - Borussia Dortmund vs Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund have had an up-and-down few weeks. They’ve won as many as they’ve lost in the last 10 matches, but a big win over Barcelona has probably given them a huge boost. The main man that night, Serhou Guirassy, will now be out to finish the season on a high.

Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach are both vying for a European spot in the Bundesliga, and this weekend’s fixture could play a big part. Guirassy’s hat-trick against Barcelona has revitalised him, and he’s now just two goals away from hitting 30 in his debut BVB campaign. A big end of the season could await.

Georges Mikautadze - Lyon vs St. Etienne

Over the last 10 matchdays in Ligue 1, only Paris Saint-German (32) have scored more goals than Olympique Lyonnais (27). Nine of them have been scored or set up by Georges Mikautadze. The Georgian attacker is in fine form, and if Lyon are to secure a Champions League spot, then he’ll be at the heart of it.

With three in his last four in the league, and 15 across all competitions, he’s shown his value. St. Etienne, meanwhile, are struggling, and have kept one clean sheet since the start of December. Mikautadze and Alexander Lacazette hope to exploit that.

Julian Alvarez - Atletico Madrid vs Las Palmas

Julian Alvarez has proven to be a very savvy signing for Atletico Madrid. The Argentine has scored 26 times in his 48 outings for the club so far - including three in his last two games. On Saturday, they face a Las Palmas side that have conceded 52 times in La Liga, and Rojiblancos have a UCL spot to secure.

Alvarez has scored eight in his last nine league matches, two of which he didn’t start. The 25-year-old has become quite prolific in Spain, averaging almost a goal every two games. With his record in mind, coupled with Los Amarillos’ battles, he appears to be a good option to find the back of the net.